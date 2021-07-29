India at Olympics 2021 Day 6 results: Medal tally and standings after 29th July 

Although India failed to win a medal on Day 6 of the Olympics 2021, the athletes produced some commendable performances that will raise the nation's hopes in the coming days.

While PV Sindhu and Satish Kumar breezed past their opponents to reach the quarter-finals of their events, Atanu Das and the Indian men's hockey team faced some resilience from their opponents before winning their tie.

The men's lightweight double sculls rowing event and individual women's all-round gymnastics finals were the only medal events with an Indian participant. However neither team qualified for the finals.

So, how did India fare on Day 6 of Olympics 2021? Let's find out.

India's Anirban Lahiri in T8 position of men's golf event at Olympics 2021 after Round 1

Anirban Lahiri of Team India plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on Day 6 of Olympics 2021

India's Anirban Lahiri finds himself in T8 position in the men's golf event after Round 1 of action at Olympics 2021. He has a score of 67 points in total. The other Indian golfer in the hunt, Udayan S Mane, occupied the last position out of 60 golfers.

India's PV Sindhu storms into quarter-finals of women's singles badminton in Olympics 2021

Indian badminton queen PV Sindhu beat Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 to progress to the quarter-finals of the women's badminton singles event. She made light work of her opponent and finished the match in 41 minutes.

The Rio silver medallist will now face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the next round. While Sindhu is ranked seventh in the world, Yamaguchi is ranked fifth.

India produce best-ever finish at rowing in Olympics 2021

The pair of Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh finished fifth in Final B of the men's lightweight double sculls event with a timing of 6:29.66 minutes at the Sea Forest Waterway.

India's best result in rowing earlier was Dattu Bhokanal's 13th place finish in the men's single sculls at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Arjun and Arvind finished 11th overall and have set a new benchmark for future generations.

Indian men's hockey team edge Argentina 3-1 to qualify for quarter-finals of Olympics 2021

The Indian men's hockey team edged Argentina 3-1 by scoring two goals in the final quarter to book their berth in the quarter-finals. After two goalless quarters, Varun Kumar gave the Men in Blue the lead in the third.

Argentina equalized after play resumed but Vivek Sagar Prasad and Harmanpreet Singh scored in the final two minutes of play to give India the victory. They will face Japan tomorrow in their final group stage match.

India's Manu Bhaker in fifth position after first round of women's 25m pistol qualification

After stumbling into roadblocks at her other shooting events, India's Manu Bhaker ended the first round of the women's 25m pistol qualification in fifth position. She had 292 points in her bag after firing 3 series of shots. Rahi Sarnobat was in 25th position with a score of 287.

Indian sailors produce a decent day at Olympics 2021

Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar of Team India compete in the Men's Skiff 49er class on Day 6 of Olympics 2021 at Enoshima Yacht Harbour

Vishnu Saravanan finished in the 27th and 23rd positions at the men's laser race 07 and race 08 respectively before Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar ended in the 14th and 5th positions at men's 49er race 05 and race 06.

From the women's side, Nethra Kumanan finished 22nd and 20th at the laser radial race 07 and 08 respectively.

India's Atanu Das beats 2012 Olympic gold medallist Oh Jin-hyek

Unlike Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav, India's Atanu Das beat his round of 32 opponent Oh Jin-hyek to qualify for the next round. He got the better of Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-cheng 6-4 in the first round before beating South Korea's Oh Jin-hyek in a shoot-off.

With scores tied at 5-5, the South Korean shot a 9 while Atanu replied with a 10. He will now face Japan's Takaharu Furukawa, who also entered the quarter-finals by winning a shoot-off.

India's Satish Kumar reaches quarter-finals, Mary Kom stumbles in pre-quarters at Olympics 2021

Satish Kumar (red) of Team India exchanges punches with Ricardo Brown of Team Jamaica during the Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) on Day 6 of Olympics 2021

India's Satish Kumar reached the quarter-finals of the men's super heavyweight (+91kg) category after beating Jamaica's Ricardo Brown in the round of 16. The judges awarded the contest to Satish with a split decision of 4-1. He will face Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the quarter-finals.

However, Mary Kom's sojourn ended on a sour note as she bowed out of the women's flyweight division. Although three judges favored her in the last two rounds, four judges favored her opponent Ingrit Valencia in the first round. At the end of the fight, the Columbian boxer won the contest by a close 3-2 margin.

India's Sajan Prakash finishes 46th overall in men's 100m butterfly at Olympics 2021

Sajan Prakash finished in second position in Heat 2 of the men's 100m butterfly with a timing of 53.45 seconds. However, none of the swimmers from his heat were able to progress to the semi-finals.

Sajan finished in 46th position. Only the top 16 swimmers progress to the next round. USA's Caeleb Dressel broke the Olympic Record in his heats to finish first.

India Olympics Medal Tally and Standings after Day 6 - 29th July 2021

Japan is leading the medal tally at Olympics 2021 ahead of both China and USA

India have only one silver medal in their collection, which Mirabai Chanu won on the opening day. After Day 6, India occupies the 46th position in the medal tally, tied with Bulgaria, Colombia, Jordan, North Macedonia, Poland, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

