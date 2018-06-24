Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Amalraj, Samara win for Maharashtra United in UTT

Amalraj rode on the momentum to pull off a sensational 3-0 win over Belgium's Cedric Nuytinck

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 24 Jun 2018, 00:43 IST

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) India's Anthony Amalraj and Romania's Elizabeta Samara recorded nerve-wracking victories to lift Maharashtra United from the bottom of the table to the second position in the Ultimate Table Tennis, here tonight.

Down 2-7 in the tie against table toppers Dabang Smashers, captain Joao Monteiro of Portugal led the fightback, scoring an upset 2-1 win over World No. 27 Yoshida Masaki.

Amalraj then rode on the momentum to pull off a sensational 3-0 win over Belgium's Cedric Nuytinck.

Samara, however, was the star performer for United, posting victories in both her singles matches.

The World No. 19 first overcame 17-year-old Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico 2-1 and then beat local favourite and India's poster girl Manika Batra 3-0 to give United a well-deserved 12-9 win.

Earlier, cheered on by a houseful crowd, World No. 28 Mori set the ball rolling for the Smashers, trouncing India's Madhurika Patkar 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 11-9) in a one-sided contest.

Sathiyan then picked up a crucial point against a much higher-ranked Kristian Karlsson and set up a 3-0 victory in the mixed doubles match along with Mori


