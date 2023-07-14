Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert has given his predictions ahead of the 2023 men's singles Wimbledon Championships semifinals.

On Friday, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz will be in action as they aim to seal their spot in Sunday's championship match. The first semifinal will see 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic lock horns with Sinner, while World No. 1 Alcaraz takes on Medvedev in the other last-four contest.

Ahead of the two matches, Brad Gilbert took to social media to state that the weather in Wimbledon was looking 'dodgy', implying that rain was possibly on the cards. This could see both semifinal matches take place with the roof closed.

"weather looking a bit dodgy this afternoon, most likely indoor," he said.

When one fan replied that Medvedev would prefer to play with a closed roof, Gilbert agreed with the statement.

Later, Gilbert stated that playing indoors will favor both Medvedev and Djokovic and hoped for at least one semifinal match to be a five-setter.

"indoors today Wimbledon should fav Meddy bear and Djoker hopefully we get a couple of great matches, would love to see at least one 5 setter," he tweeted.

Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, and Carlos Alcaraz stand between Novak Djokovic and record-equalling eighth Wimbledon champion

Novak Djokovic is a seven-time Wimbledon champion.

Novak Djokovic heads into the Wimbledon 2023 semifinals as the favorite to win the title on Sunday. He is the four-time defending champion and seven-time winner at SW19 and has won both the Majors (Australian Open and French Open) this year. If the 36-year-old manages to clinch the title this weekend, he will equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon triumphs.

The Serbian faces Jannik Sinner, who is only the third man (after Rafael Nadal in the 2018 semifinals and Roger Federer in the 2019 final) to push him to a fifth set during his current 33-match win streak at the grasscourt Slam.

In the quarterfinals last year, Djokovic fought back from two sets down to win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. He'll be hoping for an easier outing this time around, while Sinner will be aiming to do better in his maiden Major semifinal.

The other Wimbledon 2023 semifinal sees Alcaraz and Medvedev lock horns for the second time at SW19, following their second-round clash three years ago.

While Medvedev won comfortably in 2021, Alcaraz is currently ranked World No. 1. The Spaniard also beat Medvedev in their latest clash in the Indian Wells final.

