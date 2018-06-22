Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sanil shocks World No. 22 Quadri as Falcons flay Warriors in UTT

Sanil shocks World No. 22 Quadri as Falcons flay Warriors in UTT

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 22:01 IST
21

<p>

New Delhi, June 22 (PTI) India's Sanil Shetty scored a scintillating victory over World No. 22 Aruna Quadri to inspire Falcons TTC to a 15-6 victory over Warriors TTC in the CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) here tonight.

Sanil then paired up with Bernadette Szocs to engineer another crucial victory 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-9) over the formidable duo of A Sharath Kamal and Sofia Polcanova. His double wins helped Falcons TTC jump into a comfortable 8-1 lead after the first three matches.

Captain Liam Pitchford too played his part, winning both his singles 2-1 each. Matilda Ekholm and Bernadette also won to extend their domination over Warriors. In the last match, Hana Matelova won 2-1 against Sutirtha Mukherjee for Warriors' only success of the evening.

The 23-year-old Shetty, ranked 88 places below Aruna Quadri, staged a brilliant fightback in the third game to seal a well-deserved win. With the clash tied 1-1 after the first two games and down 7-10, he attacked fearlessly to take three straight points.

He won the golden point too, using his powerful forehand smash to good effect for a 2-1 win. Sanil began on a bright note by pocketing the first game 11-6 only to find the 2018 Commonwealth Games double silver medallist levelling the scores 1-1.

Nigeria's Quadri appeared to have put the game beyond the Indian's reach by taking a decisive lead but Shetty pulled off a coup with his wristy flicks and returns.

Earlier, Matilda provided a fluent start to the defending champions with an easy 3-0 (11-4, 11-3, 11-5) win over Pooja Sahasrabuddhe. The World No. 35 Swede was too strong for the 26-year-old Indian.

Pitchford and Soczs powered Falcons' march by upstaging higher ranked players. While World No. 49 Pitchford downed World No. 15 Chih Yuan Chuang 2-1 (10-11, 11-5, 11-7), Bernadette, ranked World No. 36, upset World No. 18 Sofia Polcanova (10-11, 11-10, 11-10) in a thriller with all three games being decided by the golden point.

Pitchford also won the battle of captains by defeating World No. 47 Achanta Sharath Kamal 2-1 (11-9, 11-4, 10-11).

How they stand: 1. Dabang Smashers 39 points, 2. RP-SG Mavericks 37 points; 3. Falcons TTC 30 points; 4. Empowerji Challengers 30 points; 5. Warriors TTC 27 points; 6. Maharashtra United 26 points

Ultimate Table Tennis
Holders Falcons TTC to take on Maharashtra United in UTT...
RELATED STORY
Defending champs Falcons win opening tie of UTT season two
RELATED STORY
Ultimate Table Tennis 2018: Defending champions Falcons...
RELATED STORY
UTT 2018: Falcons TTC keep faith in Sanil Shetty, Dabang...
RELATED STORY
Ultimate Table Tennis 2018, Season 2: Falcons TTC vs...
RELATED STORY
Holders Falcons start with a tough win
RELATED STORY
Men’s World No. 8 Simon Gauzy, Chinese Taipei’s legend...
RELATED STORY
UTT to begin on Thursday; captains unveil trophy
RELATED STORY
CWG star Manika stuns World No. 18 in UTT
RELATED STORY
UTT: Manika, Sathiyan sizzle as Dabang rise to top with a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us