3 active players who have beaten Federer and Djokovic but are winless against Nadal

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal possesses the best win-loss record (985-200; 83.1%) of any player to have played over 200 singles matches in the Open Era. Novak Djokovic (29-26; 47%) leads a small group of only 9 players who have a positive head-to-head record against the Spaniard.

Nadal's fellow Big-3 members, Djokovic and Federer, along with Bjorn Borg are the only players with a career win-loss record north of 80%.

Among over 150 different players to have locked horns with each member of men's tennis' most-famed trifecta, no player has a winning head-to-head record against each of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic.

Dominic Hrbaty is the only one with a cumulative positive H2H record against the trio, leading 2-1 against Federer and 3-1 against Nadal. However, he lost his lone meeting with Djokovic.

On that note, let us take a look at an exclusive ensemble of players to have beaten both Federer and Djokovic but not Nadal.

#3: Kevin Anderson (0-5 against Nadal)

Kevin Anderson

The two-time Grand Slam finalist from South Africa, Kevin Anderson, famously saved a match point in the 2018 Wimbledon quarterfinals to oust defending champion Roger Federer. That win, though, remains the only time Anderson has beaten the 20-time Grand Slam champion in 7 career meetings between the pair.

Anderson has a slightly better record against Djokovic, having beaten the reigning Australian Open champion twice in 11 meetings, most recently in the 2018 Laver Cup.

Against Nadal, Anderson has managed to take only one set in 5 clashes. The pair's most recent meeting ended with Nadal winning his 16th Grand Slam title at the 2017 US Open.

#2: Tommy Robredo (0-7 against Nadal)

Tommy Robredo

Tommy Robredo's only win against Federer came in the fourth round of the 2013 US Open where the veteran Spaniard ran out a straight-set victor. On 11 other occasions, Robredo has ended up second best against the 38-year-old Swiss.

Like Anderson, Robredo has 2 wins over Djokovic - 2014 Cincinnati second round and 2005 Paris-Bercy second round.

In 7 matches against his compatriot Nadal, Robredo has managed a lone set - in the second round at 2009 Paris-Bercy.

#1: Richard Gasquet (0-16 against Nadal)

Richard Gasquet

The Frenchman, despite possessing a gorgeous single-handed backhand, has come up short in all the 16 matches he has played against Nadal, most recently in the third round at 2018 Roland Garros.

Both of Gasquet's wins over Federer have come on clay - in the pair's first-ever career meeting in the 2005 Monte Carlo quarterfinals where the Frenchman beat the then world no. 1 in a third set tiebreak, and in the second round at the Rome Masters in 2011 where Gasquet needed another deciding-set tiebreak.

Federer has won the pair's 16 other meetings.

Gasquet's only win over Djokovic in 14 career meetings came way back in the 2007 ATP Finals, then called the Tennis Masters Cup, in Shanghai, where the Frenchman emerged triumphant in straight sets in a round-robin match-up.

