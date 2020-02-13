5 active players who have beaten both Djokovic and Nadal but are winless against Federer

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic (from left to right)

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the three biggest names in men's tennis.

The trio, affectionately nicknamed the 'Big-3' for their stellar exploits in the game, are the three all-time title and match win leaders in Grand Slams. Federer leads both categories with 20 Grand Slam titles and 362 match wins. While Nadal's 19 Slam titles are closer to Federer's, it is Djokovic (287) who is closest to the Swiss maestro's Grand Slam match win tally.

Nadal (Roland Garros-12), Federer (Wimbledon-8) and Djokovic (Australian Open-8) are the only players in the Open Era to have won 8 or more titles at a Major. Only Jimmy Connors (109 titles) has won more singles titles than Federer (103), with Nadal (84), Djokovic (78) and Ivan Lendl (94 titles) completing the all-time top 5 title leaderboard.

Among 152 different players to have locked horns with Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, 48 players have never managed a cumulative win against the Big 3. Such has been the trio's dominance on the tennis scene that no player has a winning head-to-head record against each of them.

Andy Murray (29 wins) has the most Big 3 wins of any player. At the other end of the spectrum, Tomas Berdych (65 losses) has come up short against Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic on more occasions than any other player.

Dominic Hrbaty (5-3; 63%) is the only player with a winning cumulative head-to-head record against Federer (2-1), Nadal (3-1) and Djokovic (0-1) while Dominic Thiem (13-17; 43%) has the next best cumulative success rate against tennis' most famed troika.

On that note, let us now meet the 5 active players who have beaten Djokovic and Nadal but have always come up second best against Federer.

#5 Sam Querrey (3-18)

Sam Querrey

Sam Querrey is a cumulative 3-18 lifetime against the trio of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

Advertisement

Querrey has 1 win from his 6 matches against Nadal, the lone victory against the Spaniard coming in the 2017 Acapulco final.

Against Djokovic, Querrey's 2 wins from 11 matches have come in the third round at 2016 Wimbledon and in the opening round of the 2012 Paris-Bercy Masters.

The tall American is winless in 4 matches against Federer. Querrey has not managed to win a set against the 20-time Grand Slam champion at 2007 Miami, 2008 Roland Garros, 2015 Wimbledon or the 2017 Laver Cup.

1 / 5 NEXT