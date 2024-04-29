3 most endearing moments between Roger Federer & his wife Mirka ft. emotional Laver Cup 2022 farewell

Roger Federer met his wife Mirka at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 where both represented their country, Switzerland, and started dating shortly after the same.

While Mirka retired from professional tennis in 2002 due to a foot injury, she is a well-known face across the international tennis circuit in the capacity of one of the most celebrated tennis players' rock-solid support system, his PR manager and at times, a tennis coach too.

In the Rock n Roll tennis podcast hosted by Keith Fraser and John Lloyd, Federer's former coach Paul Annaconne spoke about the kind of impact that Mirka has had on Roger's career and said (at 44:06):

"He [Federer] had a great team around him. Tony [Godsick] was awesome. Mirka doesn't get enough credit. She's amazing. She really is someone that understood tennis and understands her husband so well, not only with the tennis but also with who he became as an icon. She's incredible that she managed all that,"

After nine years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2009 and had two sets of twins, identical twins Charlene Riva and Myla Rose, and boys Leo and Lenny, born in 2009 and 2014 respectively.

Mirka has been a regular at most of Federer's tournaments and the couple is easily regarded as one of the power couples of tennis. Hence, let's take a look at some of the most wonderful moments shared between the legend of tennis and his wife.

#3. 2003 Wimbledon

Roger Federer won his first Grand Slam title in 2003 at a Championship where he later went on to hold a record of eight titles.

A merely 21-year-old Federer defeated Mark Philippoussis in straight sets for the victory and amongst the many memorable moments that were captured thereafter, one included a photo of him with his then-girlfriend Miroslava Vavrinec as a young Federer posed with the girl who would then be a part of the 19 other iconic Grand Slam wins that would follow.

Roger Federer with his wife (then girlfriend) Mirka after winning the Wimbledon in 2003

Mirka was also seen accompanying Federer at the Champion's dinner thereafter.

#2. Australian Open 2017

After an almost five-year-long title drought, Federer defeated Rafael Nadal to win his 18th Grand Slam title and fifth Australian Open trophy since 2010 and one of the most endearing reactions as always came from the players' box following Roger's Championship point.

While Federer celebrated his win on the court and to shake hands with his opponent, an ecstatic Mirka was seen jumping, directing flying kisses to her husband and celebrating as the entire team huddled around her for a hug.

After lifting the trophy, on his way back, the first person to greet the champion is his wife who without choosing to say anything simply hugged her husband on what seemed like a joint victory in a moment that was reminiscent of every time Federer thanked Mirka in any of his speeches and attributed all his accomplishments to her.

Speaking to the press after the victory, Federer said (via Mashable):

"She's been there when I had no titles and she's still here 89 titles later, so she had a big part to play in [the win]. She knows it, I know it, everybody knows it. She's a mum number one and a wife, and only then later does she become the supporter."

#1. Laver Cup 2022 during Roger Federer's farewell match

It was in one of the most emotional moments in the history of tennis that everyone saw Roger Federer bid adieu to the sport he so rightly championed at the Laver Cup in 2022.

The Swiss gave an emotional farewell speech and shared a very warm moment with his wife.

An emotional Mirka embraced her husband and consoled him as the Former World No.1 was unable to hold back his tears. They were joined by their kids and the former World No. 1's parents soon after.

In continuation of the tradition of not forgetting to thank Mirka and acknowledge her support, Federer in his extremely emotional speech said (via India Today):

"She could have stopped me a long, long time ago but she didn't. She kept me going and allowed me to play, so it's amazing - thank you."

Additionally, in an audio note that he shared in the form of a social media post that announced his retirement, he further said (at 1:18):

"She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over 8-months pregnant and has endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years."

The couple was also seen walking the red carpet at the Met Gala last year and despite having said goodbye to tennis, continues to be in the limelight.

This is something that perhaps comes as a byproduct of the kind of impact that Roger Federer has had on the world of sports in general and tennis in specific, and his spouse who played an instrumental role in his journey to greatness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback