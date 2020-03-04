3 players who could make their Masters 1000 breakthrough in 2020

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Denis Shapovalov

Daniil Medvedev became the 69th different player to lift a Masters 1000 title when the young Russian went all the way at 2019 Cincinnati, a week after falling to Rafael Nadal in the final at the Coupe Rogers. In the process, Medvedev emulated Dominic Thiem (Indian Wells) and Fabio Fognini (Monte Carlo) in making his Masters 1000 breakthrough in the 2019 season.

In a career-best season which saw him reach a tour-high nine finals, make his maiden Grand Slam final at the 2019 US Open (lost to Nadal) and win a second Masters 1000 title in Shanghai, Medvedev was on a tear in the second part of the season. He reached the title match at six consecutive tournaments (Washington DC, Coupe Rogers, Cincinnati, US Open, St. Petersburg and Shanghai).

Ahead of the start of the 2020 Masters 1000 season at Indian Wells, let us have a look at three players who could make their breakthrough in the tournament series, which is second only to the Slams in importance.

#1 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas (left) came up short in his second career Masters 1000 final at 2019 Madrid

.Stefanos Tsitsipas beat four consecutive top 10 opponents en route to his first Masters 1000 final at the 2018 Coupe Rogers, where he was stopped by Rafael Nadal.

A year later, the young Greek beat five-time champion Nadal at the 2019 Madrid Masters to reach his second final in the tournament category. However, Tsitsipas did not come good at the second time of asking, falling in straight sets to Novak Djokovic.

The reigning 2019 ATP Finals winner, who beat Karen Khachanov in his Masters 1000 debut at 2017 Shanghai, has also made two other semifinals (2019 Rome - Nadal, 2019 Shanghai - Medvedev) in the tournament category, losing to the eventual winner on both occasions.

One of the most talented players of the new generation, Tsitsipas has the game, composure, and big match temperament to challenge the best. He has beaten top players like Roger Federer (2018 Australian Open fourth round, 2019 ATP Finals semifinal), Novak Djokovic (2018 Coupe Rogers 3R, 2019 Shanghai quarterfinals), and Rafael Nadal (2019 Madrid semifinals) at the biggest of stages.

You may also like: Novak Djokovic - Deconstructing a Masters 1000 behemoth

1 / 3 NEXT