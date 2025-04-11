3 superstars rejoining the tennis world as coaches amid Monte-Carlo Masters this week ft. Ex-Novak Djokovic mentor Goran Ivanisevic

The ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 has been newsworthy in quite a few ways. Plenty of big names dropped like flies in the initial rounds. Top seed Alexander Zverev and 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic, both of whom received a first-round bye, exited the tournament without winning a match.

Zverev went down to former top 10 player Matteo Berrettini in three sets, while Djokovic lost in straight sets to Alejandro Tabilo in the second round. This marked the Serb's second consecutive loss to the Chilean, who previously beat him at last year's Italian Open in straight sets as well.

Casper Ruud, the runner-up here a year ago, was knocked out in the third round. World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz remains in contention for his first title at the venue. He will face compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinals on Saturday, April 12.

Aside from the on-court action, there has been plenty of news coming in from the sidelines as well. Three major coaching changes have been announced this week, setting the tennis world abuzz with excitement. Here's a look at the three high-profile players from the past who have now recently taken up the mantle of a coach for the next generation:

#1. Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic at the United Cup 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Goran Ivanisevic was an accomplished player in his own right during his playing days. Following three runner-up finishes at Wimbledon during the 1990s, he finally captured the title at the All England Club during the twilight of his career in 2001. He peaked at No. 2 in the rankings and won another 21 titles during his time as a professional.

Ivanisevic's first gig as a coach was working with Marin Cilic and he led him to his only Major triumph at the US Open 2014. Following their split in 2016, he worked with Tomas Berdych and Milos Raonic. He took on his most high-profile gig when he joined Djokovic's entourage in 2019.

The two tasted plenty of success together, winning multiple Major titles and smashing numerous records in the process. They eventually parted ways in March 2024. Ivanisevic teamed up with Elena Rybakina amidst much fanfare towards the end of last year. However, their time together was rather brief and they went their separate ways after the Australian Open 2025.

Ivanisevic has now found a new protege in the form of Stefanos Tsitsipas. The news came to light on Thursday, April 10. However, they will only start working together after the conclusion of the ongoing clay swing. Even though the Greek has won a title on grass, it remains his weakest surface. Adding Ivanisevic to his team can definitely result in a reversal of fortunes for him on grass courts.

#2. Marat Safin

Marat Safin and Andrey Rublev at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Marat Safin compiled an impressive resume as a player. He peaked at No. 1 in the rankings and won a couple of Major titles, one each at the Australian Open and the US Open. He bid adieu to the sport in 2009.

Safin was itching to return to the sport as a coach and once his compatriot Andrey Rublev got the wind of it, he decided to take the plunge and work with him. The latter had previously revealed how his older countryman had guided him from time to time throughout his career, so this was a natural progression of their relationship.

Rublev and Safin's collaboration coincided with the start of the clay swing. The Monte-Carlo Masters was their first tournament together and the 27-year-old bowed out in the third round. The duo will now head to Spain for next week's Barcelona Open, followed by the Madrid Open.

#3. Dinara Safina

Dinara Safina at the Madrid Open 2014. (Photo: Getty)

Dinara Safina remains one of the best players from her generation to have never won a Major title. She came quite close to doing so on three occasions but came up short in the Australian Open final in 2009 and the French Open finals in 2008 and 2009. Nevertheless, she still ascended to the top of the rankings due to her consistent results.

Safina won five WTA 1000 tournaments and also bagged the silver medal at the Beijing Olympics. She's also the younger sister of tennis pro Marat Safin. Just days after her brother returned to the limelight as a coach, she followed in his footsteps as well.

Safina has now joined fellow Russian Diana Shnaider's team as a coach. The 21-year-old had a breakthrough season last year, winning four WTA titles, reaching No. 14 in the rankings and claiming the silver medal in doubles at the Paris Olympics.

"Hello everyone! I am excited to announce that Dinara Safina is joining my team as my new coach. The past few months, I have been searching for a partnership like this that I am confident will be great for me both on and off the court. Dinara is obviously a legend, and I am thrilled to see what we can do together. Dinara and I will see you all on the red clay!" - Shnaider on Instagram.

Shnaider set the bar high for herself with her results last year. Unfortunately, she became a victim of her own expectations and has underperformed this year. Looking to get back on track, she has now joined forces with one of the most accomplished players from her country. The two will put their partnership to the test for the first time at next week's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

