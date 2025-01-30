3 times Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz showed support to them

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi are widely regarded as two of the greatest tennis players in history. Graf finished her career with 22 singles Grand Slam titles and one doubles title to her name . She was also ranked World No.1 in the world rankings and is the only player to complete the Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam singles titles and an Olympic gold medal in 1988.

On the other hand, Agassi won eight singles Grand Slam titles throughout his career, including four Australian Open titles, two US Open title, and won one title each at the French Open, and at Wimbledon. He also ranked World No.1 in the world rankings and won a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi got married in 2001 at their Las Vegas home and they share two children together. Their son, Jaden Gil Agassi was born on October 26, 2001 and he chose to pursue a career in baseball, becoming a pitcher for the University of Southern California's Trojans. Meanwhile, their daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi was born on October 3, 2003 and she maintains a low profile on social media.

Both Jaden and Jaz take pride in their parents' accomplishments, often expressing their admiration and support on social media.

Here are some of the moments where Jaden and Jaz showed their support to Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi:

#1 Steffi Graf winning gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics was celebrated by Jaz Agassi

Steffi Graf at the 2017 Press Activity for WTA in Zhuhai [Image Source: Getty Images]

The 1988 Olympics took place on the outdoor hardcourts at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. Steffi Graf was the top seed in the tournament and she kicked off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She started strong by defeating qualifier Leila Meskh 7-5, 6-1 in the opening round, and then overcame lucky loser Catherine Suire 6-3, 6-0 in the third round.

In the quarterfinals, the former World No.1 registered a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over 11th seed Larisa Savchenko and then dominated the semifinals, defeating eighth seed Zina Garrison with a score of 6-2, 6-0.

In the final, Steffi Graf defeated third seed Gabriela Sabatini with a score of 6–3, 6–3 to claim the gold medal.

In a heartwarming moment last year during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz took to social media to share a picture from the final match between Graf and Sabatini and wrote, "Cutest Olympian."

#2 Andre Agassi launching pickleball equipment line was supported by Jaz

Andre Agassi attending ISPO Munich 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Andre Agassi has been playing pickleball for quite some time now. He has competed in the inaugural Pickleball Slam in 2023 and returning for the second edition in 2024 and he will play the third edition of the Slam this year.

Last year, Agassi announced his partnership with JOOLA, a renowned brand in the pickleball equipment industry.

While talking about his collaboration with JOOLA, Agassi said:

"Pickleball is not just a sport; it’s a community, and it’s growing at an incredible pace," Agassi said in a press release. "Partnering with JOOLA allows me to bring my experience and dedication to pickleball. Together, we’re going to create something special that reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, and performance ."

The former World No.1 added:

"As somebody enters this game for the first time, they're going to go through a huge learning curve, and as they experience the full expression of the sport of pickleball, Joola is there to meet them with the performance and technology. Let's play ."

Showing her support for her father's latest venture, Jaz took to social media to share the video of Agassi discussing his collaboration with JOOLA.

#3 Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz showed support to her sentiments that "tennis is a very lonely sport"

Steffi Graf at the 1999 Australian Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

In November 2024, a video re-surfaced video online which featured Steffi Graf discussing the valuable life lessons she acquired through her career in tennis. She said that tennis requires "dedication" and "commitment" from one.

"To get into a sport, the dedication that it needs to get better, the commitment. Those are all things that you can continue taking into your life," Graf said.

Graf also pointed out that tennis is a "very lonely sport" and it "teaches" self-reliance.

"Tennis is a very lonely sport out there so being on the court and trying to figure out how to be better than the opponent, how to get better in your sport day after day, you really learn a lot about yourself and it teaches you to depend on yourself," she added.

Endorsing her mother's sentiments, Jaz Agassi took to social media to and re-shared the clip.

