Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz proudly supports father’s launch of pickleball equipment line by sharing post

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz has expressed her unwavering support for her father’s latest endeavor in the world of pickleball. Jaz Agassi recently reshared a video in which her father can be seen passionately promoting his new pickleball equipment line in collaboration with JOOLA.

Agassi partnered with JOOLA, a well-known pickleball equipment brand, to create a specialized line designed to elevate players’ performance on the court. He revealed his collaboration with the company in August 2024, marking the 30th anniversary of his maiden US Open victory.

"Pickleball is not just a sport; it’s a community, and it’s growing at an incredible pace," Agassi said in a press release. "Partnering with JOOLA allows me to bring my experience and dedication to pickleball. Together, we’re going to create something special that reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, and performance."

In a video posted on Instagram on January 28, 2025, Andre Agassi promoted his JOOLA pickleball gear. He highlighted how JOOLA’s equipment enhances performance and supports the growth of the sport.

"They're not just thinking about only performance, they're thinking about the growth of the game. When I first started, I needed something, and then I needed something different as I got better, and Joola was really great about working with me specifically to help create that for everybody," Agassi said.

"As somebody enters this game for the first time, they're going to go through a huge learning curve, and as they experience the full expression of the sport of pickleball, Joola is there to meet them with the performance and technology. Let's play," he added.

Showing her support, Jaz Agassi reshared this video on her Instagram story, expressing her pride at her father's new venture.

Checkout Jaz Agassi's Instagram story here:

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz's Instagram story/@jazagassi

More recently, Steffi Graf introduced her own pickleball equipment and accessories collection with JOOLA, following in her husband’s footsteps. This new initiative comes as the duo gears up to defend their title at the highly anticipated Pickleball Slam 3.

Set to take place on February 16 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Pickleball Slam 3 will feature Graf and Agassi competing against Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard.

The legendary couple is no stranger to the tournament—Agassi previously joined forces with Roddick to defeat John McEnroe and Michael Chang in the inaugural edition. In February 2024, Agassi and Graf teamed up to secure a victory over McEnroe and Maria Sharapova.

Andre Agassi’s daughter Jaz cheered for her mother Steffi Graf during her Pickleball Slam 2 debut

In Picture: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf (Image source: Getty)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, showed her support for her mother, Steffi Graf, during her Pickleball Slam 2 debut.

The event featured Agassi and Graf teaming up against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in a thrilling final in Florida. Ahead of the main showdown, Agassi partnered with Jack Sock to edge out McEnroe and James Blake 11-7, 9-11, 11-8, while Graf and Sock secured a 9-11, 11-8, 17-15 win over Sharapova and Blake.

Their daughter, Jaz, was present at the event, offering her full support as her mother made her pickleball debut.

"Let's go momma!," Jaz posted on her Instagram story.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz's Instagram story/@jazagassi

Jaz Agassi also showcased her father's iconic Nike Air Tech Challenge II 'Hot Lava' sneakers at the event.

