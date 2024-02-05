Andre Agassi and his daughter Jaz show off his iconic Nike Air Tech Challenge II “Hot Lava” sneakers at Pickleball Slam 2

Andre Agassi and his daughter, Jaz, showed off his iconic Nike Air Tech Challenge II "Hot Lava" sneakers at the Pickleball Slam 2 event.

Agassi has had a longstanding relationship with the American athletic footwear and apparel company, Nike, who first signed the former World No. 1 in 1988. Recently, at the second edition of the Pickleball Slam, Agassi entered the playing arena by sporting the Nike Air Tech Challenge II "Hot Lava" sneakers.

The Air Tech Challenge II takes tennis shoe design to new heights, pushing the boundaries even further. These sneakers feature an innovative mid-foot strap that enhances stability and also provides extra support..

The shoe, as per the brand's official website, made its debut in 1990 and has made a return in its original 'Hot Lava' colorway, which has red accents that glow in the dark. Andre Agassi took to social media to share the image of Nike Air Tech Challenge II sneakers.

"ATC II 🌎 ," Agassi captioned his Instagram post.

Agassi's daughter, Jaz, also took to social media to share a video of the eight-time Grand Slam champion entering the Pickleball Slam playing arena sporting his Nike sneakers.

Andre Agassi's Instagram story (L) and Agassi's sneakers in Jaz Agassi's story (R)

The highly anticipated Pickleball Slam 2 took place on February 4, 2024, featuring the return of tennis icons Andre Agassi and John McEnroe, as well as Steffi Graf and Maria Sharapova's debut in the tournament.

The highlight of the event was the mixed-doubles showdown between the duos of Agassi and Graf, and McEnroe and Sharapova.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf win Pickleball Slam 2

Agassi and Steffi Gardf at the Sphere Opening Night

The Pickleball Slam 2, just like its previous edition, was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, featured a $1 million prize purse, and was broadcast live on ESPN.

The event featured three matches, where tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf teamed up with tennis-player-turned-pickleball-player Jack Sock to face off against the trio of John McEnroe, Maria Sharapova, and James Blake.

In the first match, Agassi and Sock defeated McEnroe and Blake with scores of 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 with Graf and Sock further solidifying their lead in the second match, triumphing over Sharapova and Blake in a nail-biting encounter that finished 9-11, 11-8, 17-15.

The grand finale was a true spectacle, as Graf and Agassi showcased their spectacular teamwork to defeat McEnroe and Sharapova with scores of 11-7, 13-11, ultimately claiming the championship title.

