4 opponents Novak Djokovic has beaten the most times without losing

Novak Djokovic

Among players to have played at least 200 singles matches in the Open Era, Novak Djokovic's win-loss record of 82.9% (909-187) is only shaded by Rafael Nadal's 83.2% (988-200).

The 17-time Grand Slam champion won a record-extending 8th Major title at the 2020 Australian Open, a couple of weeks after winning the inaugural ATP Cup for Serbia. Entering Dubai for the first time since a quarterfinal loss to Feliciano Lopez in 2016, Djokovic is currently on a 19-match win-streak (16-0 for the season) after beating Karen Khachanov to reach the semifinals.

Among 250 different players to have locked horns with Djokovic for the first time during the course of his stellar career, 176 of them have come up second best. Tatsuma Ito was the latest one to get added to this list following his straight-sets loss to the Serb in the second round of the Australian Open.

On that note, let us meet the players whom Djokovic has met the most times without losing:

Raonic (left) lost for the 10th time to Djokovic at the 2020 Australian Open

2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic has never managed to solve the Djokovic conundrum despite meeting the Serb on no fewer than 10 occasions.

In their latest meeting, the quarterfinal of the 2020 Australian Open, Djokovic ran out a straight-sets victor despite Raonic having reached the last eight without dropping a set.

Raonic has only managed to take a set off Djokovic on two occasions during the course of the pair's seven-year-old head to head rivalry - the semifinals at 2014 Rome and the quarterfinals at 2018 Cincinnati. Djokovic has won the 2014 Paris-Bercy Masters and the 2016 Indian Wells Masters at the expense of the Canadian in the final.

#3 Andreas Seppi (12-0)

Andreas Seppi (left)

Seppi has faced Djokovic 12 times on tour and has come up second best on each occasion.

Djokovic beat Seppi for the first time in the opening round at 2006 Rotterdam, and has since got the better of the Italian in 11 different tournaments - three of them being Grand Slams.

Seppi came closest to a win over Djokovic in the pair's eighth clash, in the fourth round of 2012 Roland Garros. The Italian took a two-set lead, only for the then 25-year-old Serb to win the next three sets and reach the quarters.

