4 shocking results from Madrid Open Day 1 ft. Lucia Bronzetti's stunning win over Naomi Osaka

The best players on tour are in action at the Madrid Open. Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are the top two seeds at the event, and Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz headline the men's competition this year.

In all, 96 players (including 12 qualifiers and 8 wild cards) entered the women's singles competition at the Madrid Open. Robin Montgomery and Alexandra Eala received a wildcard entry at the event.

Filipino youngster Eala stole the limelight in Miami by reaching the semifinal this year. She humbled higher-ranked opponents such as Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek en route to the last four, but couldn't make her mark against Jessica Pegula.

Day 1 of the 2025 Madrid Open didn't disappoint, with engrossing matches on the red clay. Without further ado, let's recap some of the shocking results and upsets on Day one:

#4. Erika Andreeva defeated by Lucrezia Stefanini

Andreeva celebrates a point in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025- Source: Getty

Fourth on the list is World No. 97 Erika Andreeva's loss in the qualifiers. She entered Madrid after a first-round exit in Stuttgart. She secured a main draw berth in Stuttgart via the lucky loser system but fell to Mirra Andreeva in the first round.

The Russian hoped to find her rhythm in Madrid but couldn't navigate past the qualifiers. Despite a valiant effort against Lucrezia Stefanini, the Italian outfoxed her in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

Andreeva reached the quarterfinals in Monterrey and the last 16 in Wuhan last year. She has yet to make a significant impact on tour in 2025.

#3. Naomi Osaka loses in R1

Osaka in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Third on the list is four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka's defeat to Lucia Bronzetti in the first round.

Osaka has made a promising start to the season by amassing a runner-up finish in Auckland and a third-round appearance in the Australian Open. Despite a valiant effort against Belinda Bencic, the Swiss player defeated her in Melbourne 7-6(3), 0-0 (RET).

The former World No. 1 entered Madrid after a solid fourth-round finish in Miami. She started her campaign on a disappointing note by losing to Lucia Bronzetti in the first round. The Italian held her nerve to get past Osaka in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

#2. Hailey Baptiste eliminates Sorana Cirstea

Cirstea plays a backhand in the Mutua Madrid Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Sorana Cirstea and Hailey Baptiste's matchup. Cirstea is one of the most talented players on tour. She reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and the ATX Open this year, where she lost to McCartney Kessler in three sets.

The veteran entered Madrid after a second-round exit in Miami. She was expected to begin on a solid note, but was eliminated by Baptiste in the first round. The American outclassed her in a thrilling three-set bout, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(4).

Cirstea is a two-time quarterfinalist in the Madrid Open, reaching the last eight in 2016 and 2017.

#1. Harriet Dart falls to Varvara Lepchenko

Dart in action at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Source: Getty

Lastly, Harriet Dart registered a shocking performance in the Madrid Open this year.

Dart has made a decent start to the season by amassing a runner-up finish at the ITF W75 in Porto and a second-round appearance in the Australian Open. Despite a resilient performance against Donna Vekic, the Croatian defeated her in Melbourne 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

The Brit entered Madrid on a four-match losing streak, including early exits in Charleston and Rouen. She continued her rough patch and was eliminated by Varvara Lepchenko in the qualifiers. The American outsmarted Dart in the first qualification round, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3.

