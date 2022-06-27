5 active players on the ATP tour who are injury-prone ft. Rafael Nadal and Kei Nishikori

In a physically demanding sport like tennis, players are faced with the challenge of adapting themselves to various surfaces. A player's movement varies on each surface and can often cause injury if not perfected. Another challenge posed to tennis players is the jam-packed scheduling. This can often have a negative impact on their performance and results.

On the ATP tour, Grand Slam matches are played in a best-of-five-set format. Such long matches are a real test of players' stamina and resilience. Tennis players push themselves to the extreme throughout the season and it is a real challenge for them to remain injury-free.

Here's a look at five active male players whose careers have been hampered by multiple injuries:

#1 Milos Raonic

Milos Raonic in action at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships

Former World No. 3 and 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic has been plagued with injuries throughout his career. Most of his injuries were on his right leg. The Canadian has also been bothered by his right shoulder and back over the years. The eight-time ATP singles title winner was the first player born in the 1990s to be ranked in the top 10.

Raonic spoke about his injuries after his 2015 Wimbledon loss to Nick Kyrgios.

"There wasn't a place it (right leg) wasn't [bothering me]. First ankle, then the hip, and then the back. Then when those things aren't working, you just put too much pressure on your shoulder, and then your shoulder hurts," he said.

A hamstring tear in his right leg in 2017 was a big blow to Raonic. Over the next few months, he fell out of the top 30. The 2020 season marked a resurgent phase in the Canadian's career. He reached his fifth Australian Open quarterfinal and finished runner-up in a Masters 1000 event for the fourth time.

However, in 2021, he was yet again bothered by an injury to his right leg as well as his heel. He last played at the 2021 Atlanta Open in July, where he lost to Brandon Nakashima in three sets in the first round.

#2 Kei Nishikori

Kei Nishikori stretches to reach a ball at Wimbledon

Kei Nishikori has made it to the quarterfinals or better in all four Slams at least twice. However, it has come at a price. The former World No. 4 has sustained injuries to all four limbs as well as his back.

A winner of 12 ATP singles titles, Nishikori also has an Olympic bronze medal to his name. Largely known as one of the quickest movers on the court, the 2014 US Open runner-up has the best win-rate in matches that go to five sets (79.4%).

Speaking to NewsZero of Japan in December 2021, Nishikori opened up about his struggles with injury over the years.

“I never wanted to stop playing, even if I had the feeling that it was really hard. And yes, I often felt like it was tough. I hate it, but somehow I've escaped my resignation so far. Injuries are not easy for any athlete - but what is definitely important is how to deal with any incisions. When I am injured, I usually get deeply depressed for some time, even when it comes to operations. But somehow I always come back after that, because I still have the motivation and passion to play tennis,” he said.

Nishikori underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left hip in January 2022. He announced that he was planning a return to the tour during the 2022 US Open swing. He last played at the 2021 Indian Wells Open, where he lost to Dan Evans in three sets in the second round.

#3 Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils attempts to reach a ball at Wimbledon

The 2022 ATP season marks Gael Monfils' 19th year on the professional tour. Over the years, the Frenchman has delivered performances that have earned him the title, "Showman of Tennis."

Injuries have been part and parcel of Monfils' career. He has endured multiple inflamed muscles over the years. Since 2005, Monfils has made the finals of at least one tour-level event each season. Known for his court coverage and ability to generate ridiculous pace on groundstrokes from the baseline, Monfils has won over 500 singles matches in his career.

Monfils has had injuries relating to his back, hips and right leg. In 2022, he won his 11th singles title at Adelaide. However, ahead of the 2022 French Open, the Frenchman revealed that he was withdrawing from the claycourt Major after suffering yet another injury.

"Hi all, I regret to inform you that I am forced to withdraw from the Open Parc de Lyon and the French Open next week. I have been bothered by a calcaneal spur since Monte-Carlo on my right heel which prevents me from moving properly on court. I have decided to undergo a small procedure this week to treat the issue before returning to competitive play," Monfils tweeted.

Monfils last played at Madrid earlier this season, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the second round.

#4 Richard Gasquet

Richard Gasquet reaches for a ball during a match at Wimbledon

Richard Gasquet is a former top-10 player. The Frenchman turned pro in 2002 and has since won 15 ATP singles titles. He has made it to the second week of every Slam.

Gasquet has had a successful career with over 550 ATP singles match wins. Known for his one-handed backhand, Gasquet has sustained multiple injuries to his back and shoulder.

José Morgado @josemorgado Gasquet. "I turn 35 soon, I had many injuries but I'm still mentally fresh. I know I'm in the end of my career but I still enjoy playing.".



Says the Olympics are a goal and reminds about his medal in London with Benneteau. Gasquet. "I turn 35 soon, I had many injuries but I'm still mentally fresh. I know I'm in the end of my career but I still enjoy playing.".Says the Olympics are a goal and reminds about his medal in London with Benneteau. https://t.co/nUuvgp0zOe

He underwent groin hernia surgery in 2019. During the 2022 season, Gasquet defeated current World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in Geneva. It was a comeback match for Medvedev after a six-week injury layoff.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Which is your favourite win from Richard Gasquet's career?



#DaniilMedvedev #RichardGasquet #Tennis After his win against World No.2 Daniil Medvedev, Richard Gasquet now has win against opponent of every position, from World No.1 to World No.100Which is your favourite win from Richard Gasquet's career? After his win against World No.2 Daniil Medvedev, Richard Gasquet now has win against opponent of every position, from World No.1 to World No.100 🔥Which is your favourite win from Richard Gasquet's career? 💪#DaniilMedvedev #RichardGasquet #Tennis https://t.co/bAoTMAcBJx

#5 Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal plays a forehand at Wimbledon

Twenty-two-time Slam champion Rafael Nadal was diagnosed with Mueller-Weiss syndrome in 2005. It is a chronic condition that has affected Nadal's left foot. This degenerative condition causes the gradual depletion of the blood supply in the foot.

Rafael Nadal spoke about his situation in an interview with L'Equipe during the 2022 French Open.

"We have known for quite a few years that this is incurable, so anything that we tried would just be trying to lessen the pain, just enough for me to keep playing. It is the same thing that I have done throughout my career, even though, obviously, everything has a degenerative factor, as logic would dictate," Nadal said.

Nadal has won a record 14 French Open titles, has been at the top of the rankings for 209 weeks and has 36 Masters titles to his name.

Former British No. 1 Tim Henman spoke about Nadal's battle with injuries in 2007.

"Nadal is a different story. His game is physically so demanding. He's putting so much strain on his body. He had stress fractures in his foot, didn't he? He's got obviously tendinitis in the knees, which I think a lot of guys are suffering with. You've got to manage it as best you can. You know that that's always going to be -- that will always play a part in his career," he said.

Nadal, who has won 92 singles titles in his career, has suffered a plethora of injuries apart from his left foot over the years. He underwent an appendectomy in 2014, surgery on his ankle in 2018 and non-invasive plasma therapy on his knee.

Ahead of his 2022 Roland Garros final against Casper Ruud (which he would go on to win), Nadal spoke to the media about just how bad his foot injury really was.

"I would prefer to lose Sunday's final and get a new foot. I would be happy in my life with a new foot. A win is beautiful, but life is much more important than any title, especially after the career that I had," Nadal said.

