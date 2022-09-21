5 legendary players and their lowest ranking following Major triumphs ft. Andy Murray, Andre Agassi

Ranking in tennis demands consistency. Players are expected to defend points that they earned the previous year in order to be placed higher in the seedings in the tournaments they enter. Claiming the World No.1 spot in tennis is a mark of a player's legacy in the sport.

There have been instances when legends of the game have won multiple Majors, rising to the numero uno spot in the rankings but then falling to an uncharacteristic position in the rankings. This can be due to injuries, personal issues, loss of form, etc. While some found ways to claw their way into the rankings, others dwindled into retirement and faded away from the scene.

Let's take a look at five such players who have reached an unusual low in the rankings in their careers despite remarkable achievements.

#1 Bjorn Borg

Former World No. 1 Bjorn Borg won 11 Slams between 1974 and 1981. He won six French Open titles and five consecutive singles titles at Wimbledon. The Swede finished as a US Open runner-up four times in his career. A winner of 66 singles tour-level titles, Borg had a win-rate of 82.4% in singles in his career.

In 1983, a 26-year-old Borg decided to call it a day, leaving the tennis world shocked with his retirement. Years later, he revealed that his frustration with the game got to him. It interfered with his marriage and he lost the excitement of training intensely before a Major. He played one tournament each in 1983 and 1984, but was unsuccessful in both events.

Borg attempted a comeback in 1991 and was ranked No.1018. Sadly, he didn't win a single match on his return to the circuit. He played his last professional tournament at the 1993 Kremlin Cup, where he gained entry through a wild card. Borg was ranked No.1148 during his final tournament.

#2 Andy Murray

Former World No.1 Andy Murray is an integral member of the 'Big 4' of tennis. A winner of three singles Major titles, Murray was ranked within the top 10 between July 2008 and October 2017 except for one month. A 14-time Masters title winner, the Brit has won two Olympic gold medals in his career.

In 2018, Murray went through hip surgery and in 2019 he once again went through hip resurfacing surgery and has had a partial metal hip replacement. Between this time period, Murray dropped to No.839 in the rankings, his lowest since entering the rankings in 2003.

However, Murray's fighting spirit helped him win the ATP 250 at Antwerp in 2019. The Scot has progressed further this year, reaching two ATP finals and breaking back into the top 50 in June 2022. He is currently placed at No. 43 in the singles rankings.

#3 Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi was the World No. 1 for 101 weeks. Between 1990 and 1995, Agassi won three Majors and one year-ending championship. He won Olympic gold in 1996 and was only a French Open title away from becoming the first man to complete the Career Golden Slam.

But in 1997, a wrist fracture and consumption of crystal methamphetamine derailed his success and saw him spiral. He failed the ATP's drug test, had a failed marriage and had lost interest in tennis. The eight-time Major champion dropped to No. 141 in the world.

But in 1998, Agassi rebuilt himself. He won five titles and jumped to World No. 6 by the end of the season. Physically and mentally sound, he won the 1999 French Open, thereby completing the Career Golden Slam. The same year, he reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking and finished as the year-end No. 1 player.

By the time he hung up his boots in 2006, Agassi had won 4 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 Wimbledon, and 2 US Open titles.

#4 Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova turned pro in 2001. A winner of five singles Slam titles, she reached the World No.1 position in 2005. The Russian completed won a career Slam in 2012 and was also an Olympic silver medalist the same season. In 2016, she was ranked No. 5 at the Australian Open.

Two months later, Sharapova was immediately banned from testing positive in a doping test for meldonium, a substance that was banned by WADA in January 2016.

In 2017, Sharapova returned to tour following the end of her suspension period. She is now ranked No. 258 in the world. But the former World No. 1 fought back, winning her first tour-level title in Tianjin in October 2017.

A quarterfinal finish at Roland Garros in 2018 helped Sharapova rise to World No. 22. This was her highest ranking until her retirement in 2020.

#5 Venus Williams

Venus Williams is arguably one of the greatest female tennis players of all time. She won seven singles Slams in her career and finished as a runner-up at the Australian Open twice and at Roland Garros once. A winner of 49 singles titles, Williams reached the World No. 1 spot for the first time in 2002.

The 2000 Olympic gold medalist has won 49 singles titles in her career. Williams fell out of the top 50 in the rankings in 2019. In 2020, her win-loss record was 1-8. Since 2021, Williams has lost 13 of the 16 matches she has played. The 42-year-old was ranked as low as World No. 1556 in August 2022. She is currently ranked No.1504 in the world.

