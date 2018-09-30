5 Men's tennis players with the most Grand Slam appearances

Arjun FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 14 // 30 Sep 2018, 18:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roy Emerson at the 2015 Australian open

Since the dawn of 'The Open Era' in the year 1968 when professional players were allowed to compete with amateur level players at the Grand Slam Majors, the number of players participating in Grand Slam tournaments saw a substantial spike. It is no surprise then that 9 of the top 10 all-time Grand Slams Singles' appearance record holders are all players who are either active or those who exclusively played during the Open Era. The only exception to this is Australian tennis legend, Roy Emerson who ranks 10th in the all-time list of Men's Grand Slam Singles' appearances with 59 appearances. We take a look at 5 players with the most Grand Slam Singles' appearances :

#5 Lleyton Hewitt

Lleyton Hewitt at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships

Australian Lleyton Hewitt popularly called 'Rusty' was a master of 5-set battles throughout his career. He is the youngest player in ATP ranking history to be ranked Number 1. He achieved this in November 2001 when he was just 20 years and 8 months old a couple of months after winning his first Grand Slam title at the 2001 US Open. Hewitt won the 2002 Wimbledon Championships.

Since his debut at 1997 Australian Open aged just 15, Hewitt played in 20 consecutive Australian Open tournaments until his retirement from the SIngles' format in 2016. In all, over a 20-year professional Singles' career, Hewitt made 66 Grand Slam Singles' appearances.

#4 Feliciano Lopez

Feliciano Lopez at the 2018 US Open

Coupled with a big serve and good approach shots including a delightful single-handed backhand, Feliciano Lopez is unlike his fellow Spanish compatriots and prefers the faster grass courts. Since turning professional in 1997, Feliciano Lopez holds the record for the most consecutive Grand Slam Singles' appearances at 68. He broke a tie with Roger Federer when he made his 66th consecutive appearance at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships.

1 / 3 NEXT