5 Oldest tennis players to win a title in 2023 ft. Novak Djokovic and Gael Monfils

The tennis season in 2023 concluded with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner being the pick of the lot in men’s tennis. Meanwhile, players such as Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff dominated women’s tennis during the year.

However, there were some veterans who managed to win tournaments in 2023, thus making it a commendable feat. In this article, we will take a look at five oldest players to win a title in 2023:

#5. Adrian Mannarino – 35 years and 135 days:

It seems quite ironical that a man would have the best year in his career at the age of 35, but Adrian Mannarino did precisely that. He won three ATP 250 titles during the year, taking his career tally to five titles. This means the majority of his career singles ATP titles came in the current year.

The Frenchman won his latest title in Sofia, Bulgaria in November at the age of 35 years and four months. Mannarino's form was one of the highlights for veteran players on the tour in 2023.

#4. Tatjana Maria – 35 years and 244 days:

Tatjana Maria, a mother of two, won a title in Bogota, Colombia in April 2023 by beating Peyton Stearns in the final. It was her only title of the year and the 36-year-old will finish the year with a world ranking of 54.

The veteran German does not have too many years left at the top, but it is heartening to see her make the most of the time she has got.

#3. Novak Djokovic – 36 years and 150 days:

There is hardly any peak in tennis left for Novak Djokovic to scale. He won a record 24th Grand Slam title in 2023 and also completed 400 weeks as the No. 1 tennis player in the world.

Djokovic won his latest title at the ATP finals in Turin in November, thereby cementing his status as the best player in the world at the moment. If he continues his form in 2024, more records could tumble. The Serb is pretty much assured of finishing his career as one of the greatest players of all time, exhibiting unparalleled excellence even at this age.

#2. Richard Gasquet – 36 years and 207 days

Richard Gasquet, the ageless Frenchman, won his 16th ATP singles title in Auckland in January this year. He beat Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the final to keep surprising tennis lovers all over the world.

However, that was the only title Gasquet was able to win during the year, as he continued to stretch his career with impressive performances.

#1. Gael Monfils – 37 years and 51 days:

The evergreen Gael Monfils reached an ATP final for the 19th consecutive season in 2023. He went on to win the title in Stockholm in October by beating Pavel Kotov in the final. The Frenchman thus became only the fourth man to win an ATP singles title at the age of 37.

Monfils might very well go on to retire in 2024, but his journey has been one worth celebrating.

