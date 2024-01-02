5 players with most ATP match wins ft. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal following Spaniard's triumphant Brisbane comeback

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal - two of the best players in the sport's history - were in action on Tuesday and emerged victorious, albeit over 4300 km apart.

While World No. 1 Djokovic beat Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the United Cup in Perth, Western Australia, Nadal returned from a long injury layoff to beat Dominic Thiem in his opener in Brisbane on the opposite coast of the country.

The win was Djokovic's second in as many matches in 2024, while it was Nadal's first competitive match since losing to Mackenzie McDonald in the Australian Open second round last year.

Nadal injured his hip in that match and was sidelined for nearly a year, the longest break of his illustrious career. After a hip surgery and numerous setbacks, the 37-year-old made a triumphant return to action in Brisbane.

In a rematch of the 2018-19 Roland Garros finals, Nadal beat Thiem in straight sets. Following a lone break of serve at 5-5, Nadal dropped only one more game as he romped home in less than 90 minutes.

The win was one for the history books, as Nadal climbed up the top-five in the all-time ATP match wins list. So, where does the Spaniard rank now? Let's have a look at the top-five in ascending order (fewest wins first):

#5 Ivan Lendl - 1068 wins

Ivan Lendl is one of the greatest players in the sport's history. Among his many milestones include a then record-tally of 270 weeks at No. 1, nine straight ATP Finals finals and the first male player to play 19 Grand Slam finals.

During a career spanning from the late 70s to the early 90s, Lendl won 94 singles titles, including 11 Grand Slams. He's one of a handful of players to record 1000 career singles match wins.

Lendl's eight straight US Open finals (1982-89) is an Open Era record, winning the title thrice (85-87).

#4 Rafael Nadal - 1069

Rafael Nadal made a triumphant return to action at the Brisbane International, producing a dominant performance.

The King of Clay - a record 14-time Roland Garros champion - is one of only five male players in the Open Era to win the Career Grand Slam. His tally of 22 singles Majors is only surpassed by one other player (more about him later).

Nadal is pursuing his 93rd singles title this week, which will put him within one of Lendl's tally. He made the Brisbane quarterfinals in his only previous appearance in 2017.

#3 Novak Djokovic - 1089

Novak Djokovic is arguably the greatest player to grace the sport. The Super Serb - still going strong at the age of 36 - recently spent a record 400th week at No. 1.

This week, his two wins in his maiden United Cup campaign, have propelled Serbia into the quarterfinals. Djokovic is pursuing a record 25th Grand Slam title this month at the Australian Open, sharing a tie with Margaret Court.

Djokovic also holds many other records: 10 Australian Open titles, seven at the ATP Finals, 40 Masters 1000 titles. He's also the only player to win the triple career Grand Slam and the double Golden Masters.

#2 Roger Federer - 1251

Regarded by many as the greatest player to wield a tennis racquet, Roger Federer was the epitome of poetry in motion on a tennis court.

Thanks to his effortless grace and elegance, Federer made tennis look like an art form rather than a physically demanding sport. The Swiss legend was not all aesthetics, though, as he carved out many a record.

Federer held the record of most weeks at World No. 1 by a male player before Djokovic surpassed him. The Swiss holds the Open Era record of eight Wimbledon titles and is the only player in the Open Era to achieve a five-peat at two Majors (Wimbledon and US Open).

With 1251 singles wins and 103 titles, the Swiss - who won the career Grand Slam - is surpassed by only one other player, who is next in the list.

The Swiss played his last singles match in the Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinals. He lost to Hubert Hurkacz, suffering his only grasscourt bagel. Federer called time on his career in 2022.

#1 Jimmy Connors - 1274

Jimmy Connors owns the record for most singles matches (1557), wins (1274) and titles (109) by a male player in history.

The former World No. 1 enjoyed a distinguished career spanning more than two decades. Among his many records in the sport, Connors is the only player to win the US Open on all three surfaces (in the 70s).

Connors won eight singles Grand Slams, with five of them coming at the US Open. He won a record 98 matches at the New York Major, before calling time on his illustrious career in 1996 at the age of 43.

