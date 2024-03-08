5 Rafael Nadal losses that felt like wins ft. Australian Open 2012 final against Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal is regarded as one of the best tennis players ever. Being next in line to Novak Djokovic as the titleholder of the most number of Grand Slams (22) along with the most number of French Open titles (14), Nadal is one of the revered 'Big 3'.

Despite that, the King of Clay’s career has suffered its fair share of struggles, especially in the form of injuries that have time and again threatened an otherwise illustrious run.

Now, even though both tennis experts and fans see a definitive end to his career, one cannot deny that with the number of records set and accolades won, the new generation is going to have a hard time matching up to the legend.

Therefore, all said and done, the time that Rafael Nadal has contributed to the sport is not just a victory for him but also for the millions of people who truly love and follow the sport.

With that said, let’s take a look at five Rafael Nadal losses that, in hindsight, felt like wins.

5 Rafael Nadal losses that felt like wins:

#5 US Open 2011 final

Rafael Nadal completed the Career Grand Slam after defeating Novak Djokovic at the 2010 US Open. The Serb, however, took his revenge a year later by beating Nadal 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-1 at the same venue.

Nadal later said of the match (via Firstpost):

"I was able to change that situation, to fight more than (I had) in the previous matches against him, and (see) a way for me to play...Run for every point. Fight, fight for every ball and play aggressively. That’s what I did in the third set."

Nadal lost his serve 11 times but refused to give up and despite the loss, challenged the World No.1 in a way that it took the Serb more than four hours to come out on top.

#4 Wimbledon 2018 SF

The Wimbledon 2018 semifinal between Nadal and Djokovic proved that the Spaniard was not to be underestimated on grass courts, despite his dominance on clay.

Even though Nadal lost the five-hour-long match, 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(9), 6-3, 8-10, the intensity of the fight he displayed, along with Djokovic’s brilliance, turned it into an epic battle where the real winner was the game itself.

#3 Miami Masters 2005 final

The Miami Open 2005 final marked the beginning of the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

In three hours and 45 minutes, then 18-year-old Nadal showcased his best game and presented a tough challenge to the Swiss despite losing 2-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-1.

From the lens of the Spaniard, the match presented an opportunity for him to showcase and prove his mettle by putting one of the best players of that time under tremendous pressure.

Above all, looking back in hindsight, this match heralded one of the most iconic rivalries witnessed in the world of sports. And that, in itself, stands as the greatest victory for Nadal, Federer and the tennis fraternity.

#2 Wimbledon 2007 final

Rafael Nadal’s triumph at Wimbledon in 2008 was preceded by his defeat by the same opponent the previous year—yet another iconic encounter of the Nadal-Federer rivalry.

Four-time defending champion Federer defeated Nadal 7-6(7), 4-6, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-2 in the final at the grasscourt Major in 2017 in a match where both players brought out the best in one another.

However, losing a closely tied and exhausting match was quite heartbreaking for the Spaniard. Talking about the loss in his autobiography (published in 2011), Nadal wrote:

"I wept after that loss. I cried incessantly for half an hour in the dressing room. Tears of disappointment and self-recrimination. Losing always hurts, but it hurts much more when you had your chance and threw it away."

#1 Australian Open 2012 final

Lasting a flabbergasting five hours and 53 minutes, the 2012 Australian Open final is etched among some of the best tennis matches of all time.

Although the defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5, the tenacity and perseverance advanced by the Spaniard overpowered the result of the game.

Discussing the match, Nadal told the media:

"This one was very special. But I really understand that was a really special match, and probably a match that's going to be in my mind not because I lost, no, because of the way that we played."

Djokovic also acknowledged the high quality of tennis that their competition brought to the court and recognized the formidable fight that Nadal put up.

"I'm playing against one of the best players ever -- the player that is so mentally strong. He was going for everything or nothing," the Serb said.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here