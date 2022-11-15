5 Rafael Nadal records that Novak Djokovic will never break

Rafael Nadal has set and broken many records since turning professional in 2001. At the age of 36, the Spaniard refuses to slow down and is gearing up for the 2023 season.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever players to grace the tennis court. While Novak Djokovic, another member of the Big 3 with Roger Federer, has proven his greatness over the years, here are five of Nadal's records that will likely never be broken by the Serb.

#5. Winning percentage on clay in Open Era

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2022 French Open

The 36-year-old currently holds a record 91.3 winning percentage in the Open Era on claycourts, thanks to a staggering 474–45 win-loss record. He is known for his excellence on clay, an idea strengthened by his 14 French Open titles.

While Djokovic has a commendable 77.4 winning percentage on clay, with just a few years left in his career, the 35-year-old will find it hard, almost impossible, to beat Nadal's record.

At this year's Roland Garros, the Spaniard beat Djokovic in the quarterfinals en route to winning the title.

#4. Most titles at one Grand Slam

Of the 22 Grand Slam titles that Nadal has won over the years, 14 of them came at the French Open. With 21 Majors to his name, Djokovic might well beat the Spaniard in terms of total Grand Slam titles but will find it impossible to break the record for most titles won at a single Slam.

The Serbian's best record at a Major is nine Australian Open titles, which is also a record Down Under.

#3. Highest winning percentage at French Open

Rafael Nadal posing with the 2022 French Open trophy.

Nadal holds a whooping 97.4% win rate at the French Open and has endured an 81-match winning streak at the event from 2005 to 2007. The Spaniard has only tasted defeat thrice at the tournament during his entire career.

Meanwhile, Djokovic has an 84 win percentage at Roland Garros, his worst across all Majors.

#2. Youngest to complete Career Grand Slam

U.S. Open Champion Rafael Nadal back in 2010

Nadal's 2010 US Open win also saw him achieve a Career Grand Slam at the age of 24. It took just 26 appearances across all Majors for the player to pull off the feat. Djokovic, on the other hand, had to compete in 46 Majors to finally compete the Career Grand Slam.

#1. Most consecutive weeks in top 10 of ATP rankings

Rafael Nadal at the Paris Masters.

Nadal got into the top 10 of the ATP rankings in 2005 and has not left since. In total, he has spent a total of 895 weeks in the top 10. Djokovic, meanwhile, has been in the top 10 for only 555 consecutive weeks, from 2007 to 2017.

