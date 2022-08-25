5 of Serena Williams' most contentious moments at the US Open

Serena Williams is arguably the most successful player at the US Open. The American made her first final at the event in 1999 where she claimed her first Major title. Since then, she has won six singles titles at the US Open in the Open Era, a record tied with Chris Evert.

Apart from singles, Serena Williams has also won two doubles and one mixed doubles title at Flushing Meadows. She boasts a win rate of 88% in singles and 84% in doubles at the US Open.

The 23-time singles Slam champion is the only player to win the US Open title in three separate decades. The former World No.1 has won three of her last six titles at the US Open without losing a set. Since turning 30, Williams has won three US Open titles.

Despite her stunning record at the final Slam of the year, it was not always smooth sailing for Serena Williams at her home Slam. The 2022 US Open will be the last event of Serena Williams' professional career. Let's take a look at five contentious moments involving the younger Williams sibling at the US Open.

#1 2002 US Open - Catsuit

Serena Williams at the 2002 US Open

The 2002 WTA season saw Serena Williams rise to the top of the rankings for the first time. She was aiming to win her third consecutive Slam. Williams' rise was parallel to that of her apparel sponsor, Puma.

Bonnie Dominguez, a young designer who was nicknamed "Little Bonnie" by Williams, was the brains behind her apparel designs starting in 1999. Bonnie saw on the news that Halle Berry could possibly be cast as Catwoman. The clipping also showed how Eartha Kitt became the first African American woman to star in a superhero adaptation of a series called Batman.

Dominguez's vision came to life when at the 2002 US Open, Williams became the first African American player and the second in history after Anne White to wear a body suit.

Due to a delay in production, the outfit reached Flushing Meadows at the eleventh hour.

“I had to beg Jim Curley, who was the tournament director then, to allow Serena to wear it. He thought I’d lost my mind but gave the OK. I’m standing in the hallway waiting for Serena to come out to go on to Arthur Ashe Stadium court in the catsuit. She bends over and whispers in my ear, ‘This is the first time I’ve put this catsuit on … hope I don’t lose." - Linda Long (Williams' brand manager)

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper addressed the situation to his viewers in a unique manner as well.

“Good evening, everyone. We faced a bitterly divisive issue at our afternoon meeting today. Now, we could lie and say the fight was whether to invade Iraq or not. No, today’s tiff was about females and fashion. We’re talking about tennis supernova Serena Williams and the controversy over the catsuit,” Cooper said.

Not only did Williams win the match, but she went on to claim the title after defeating her elder sister Venus Williams in the final. But more than Serena's picture with the trophy, it was her the kit she wore that drew greater attraction over the course of the event.

The reception that Williams got for wearing "a body-clinging, faux leather, black cat-suit" was widely criticized. In fact, Jaime Schultz wrote a paper in the Journal of Sports and Social Issues arguing that the statements that Williams received were racialized on the grounds of how the outfit showcased her body.

Years later, in a column on On the Line, Williams wrote that while the outfit "turned a lot of heads," it was very comfortable to wear.

"Man, that outfit turned a lot of heads. But what most people don’t realize is it was so comfortable! Of course the catsuit was so hot I would have worn it even if it was the most uncomfortable thing in the world,” Williams said.











#2 2004 US Open - Terrible line calls in QF match vs Jennifer Capriati

Serena Williams at the 2004 US Open

Serena Williams met Jennifer Capriati in the quarterfinals of the 2004 US Open. The match was chaired by umpire Mariana Alves. The match went to the decider and Capriati eventually prevailed. However, during the match, a lot of incorrect calls were made and new technology (Hawk Eye) that was still being tested misjudged the line calls.

All the decisions went against Williams' favor, who made 57 unforced errors in the match. A verbal spat ensued between Williams and Alves but none of the decisions were or could be reversed. In the post-match conference, Williams said that Alves went "temporarily insane."

"I'm extremely angry, bitter, upset, I feel cheated. Should I go on? I just feel robbed. I don't need to see the replays. I know my shots. I know they were in, and people told me they were in. I'm not making excuses. Maybe I should have closed her out in the second set. I'm not going to sit here and say I played a great match. I played like an idiot. She played good, and I pretty much dug my own grave." - Serena Williams said after the match

#3 2009 US Open - Confrontation with line judge over foot fault call

Serena Williams at the 2009 US Open

Defending her 2008 US Open title, Serena Williams faced 2005 US Open champion Kim Clijsters in the semifinals. Williams lost the first set 6-4, after which she slammed her racket and was given a code violation. She later served in the second set to force a tiebreak.

At *5-6 15-30, Williams made a foot fault on her second serve. Line umpire Shino Tsurubuchi made the call, as a result of which Clijsters now had two match points. But an unhappy Williams confronted Tsurubuchi and threatened to shove a tennis ball down her throat.

The match officials were soon called. After much debate, Williams was penalized yet again for unsportsmanlike conduct. This resulted in Clijsters winning the match. Williams was fined a total of $185,500 for her conduct.

After 36 hours of drama, the career Grand Slam winner then released a statement apologizing to the line judge, Clijsters, her fans and other parties for her behaviour.

"I want to sincerely apologize FIRST to the lineswoman, Kim Clijsters, the USTA and mostly tennis fans everywhere for my inappropriate outburst. I'm a woman of great pride, faith and integrity, and I admit when I'm wrong. I need to make it clear to all young people that I handled myself inappropriately and it's not the way to act -- win or lose, good call or bad call in any sport, in any manner," Williams said.

#4 2011 US Open - Argument with Chair Umpire Eva Asderaski

Serena Williams at the 2011 US Open

The 2011 US Open was unique for the fact that none of the top ten women's seeds were from the USA. Serena Williams was the 28th seed and had entered the tournament with a protected ranking. She did not drop a set until reaching the finals.

Sam Stosur, who reached her maiden and only singles Slam final till date, took the opening set 6-2. Serving in the first game of the second set, Williams faced a break point at 30-40. During the point, she hit a forehand that was on its way to being counted as a winner.

However, Stosur got a racquet on it and the ball was still in play. Before the Australian made contact with the racquet, Williams yelled "Come On!". As per the ITF rules, this was an act of hindrance and thus, chair umpire Eva Asderaski had to hand the points and subsequently the break of serve to Stosur.

This enraged Williams, who despite breaking back Stosur in the immediate next game, continued to verbally abuse Asderaski.

If you ever see me walking down the hall look the other way, because you sre out of control. You are a hater and unattractive inside. What a loser. You get a code violation when I express myself? We're in America by the way the last time I checked. Really don't look at me. I promise you don't look at me. Don't look my way." - said Williams to Asderaski

Yet again, the tennis legend was fined for her behavior; this time being penalized a small $2000. Stosur won the match in straight sets and claimed her lone singles Slam title till date.

#5 2018 US Open - Serena Williams argues with Chair Umpire Carlos Ramos

Serena Williams at the 2018 US Open

The 2018 season saw the rise of a young Japanese star, Naomi Osaka. Osaka had won the Indian Wells title earlier that season and was looking to capture a second title in the United States, this time at a Major. The 2018 US Open saw a final between players of two different generations.

The first set swayed in Osaka's favor as she won it 6-2. In the second game of the second set, Serena Williams received a code violation from chair umpire Carlos Ramos for coaching. Patrick Mouratoglou, who was then her coach, was clearly seen signaling tactics to Williams. The 23-time Slam champion refuted it by saying that her coach was simply giving a thumbs up.

Williams did get a break of serve but was broken back while serving with a 3-1 lead. She smashed her racquet in frustration, resulting in a point penalty. She once again argued with the umpire that he was not clear enough in mentioning that she was already carrying out a coaching violation. The 17th seed even demanded Ramos to apologize to her.

"You will never ever ever be on another court of mine as long as you live. You are a liar. Say it. Say it you are sorry. You owe me an apology. You stole a point from me. You are a thief too." - Williams said to Ramos

The verbal abuse only caused more trouble for Williams as the experienced campaigner was handed a game penalty, handing Osaka a hold of serve. The Japanese eventually won the match in straight sets.

