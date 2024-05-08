5 Tennis players whose children didn't choose tennis as a career, ft. Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

Numerous tennis stars have made their mark on the game over time and often, fans anticipate that the players' kids will pick up the mantle and carry on their legacy. However, despite being born into a sporting environment, many children of tennis greats have decided to pursue their career elsewhere.

Here is a list of five tennis stars, whose children didn't choose professional tennis as their career path.

#5 John McEnroe's son Kevin McEnroe

John McEnroe and his ex-wife Tatum O'Neal have three kids together. Their older son, Kevin is a well-established author. His debut novel "Our Town" was published in 2015 and it gained great reviews.

Among his other children, Sean McEnroe is an artist who likes to keep his life private. Sean got married in 2020 and lives in Arizona.

McEnroe's youngest child is his daughter Emily, who is an actress working in films and also works as a voice-over artist. She made her debut in 2022 with the film Futra Days.

#4 Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden Agassi

Tennis power couple, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have been married since 2001 and have two children together, Jaden and Jaz Elle. Their eldest son, Jaden is a sportsman but opted against playing tennis.

Jaden is a professional baseball player, currently playing as a pitcher for the University of Southern California. While he is a bright prospect for the USC Trojans, it remains to be seen if he makes it into Major League Baseball.

His sister, Jaz Elle has stayed away from the public eye and is pursuing a career in the fashion industry.

#3 Jimmy Connor's son Brett Connor

Jimmy Connor married Patti McGuire in 1979. The couple have had two children since then, Brett and Aubree. Despite not playing tennis professionally, Brett Connor has been involved in sports during his professional career.

Brett completed a degree in Bachelor of Arts from the California State University. Since then, the American has worked his way up the media ladder and is now the producer and host for the Tennis Channel. Meanwhile, Jimmy Connor's daughter, Aubree is a professional actor.

#2 Boris Becker's son Noah Becker

Boris Becker has two children with his ex-wife Barbara Feltus. The couple welcomed their first child, Noah Gabriel, in 1994 and then Elias Balthasar in 1999. Both of Becker's children have opted for a career away from tennis.

Noah is working as a director and producer in the United States and has directed famous music videos like "5 More Days 'Til Summer." He is also an artist and often shares his work on his social media accounts.

#1 Chris Evert's son Alexander Mill

Chris Evert married Andy Mill in 1988 and the couple have been blessed with three children. Their eldest son Alexander was born in 1991, while their second and third sons, Nicolas and Colton Jack, were born in 1994 and 1996 respectively.

Alexander Mill is a former skateboarder who used to compete in professional competitions. He is also in the Invictus Athletes Program which helps athletes make a career in sports.

Meanwhile, his two brothers have kept their lives private and not much about them is known by the public.

