5 tournaments Novak Djokovic might not win in 2024

Novak Djokovic continued his seemingly tireless pursuit of unprecedented tennis excellence in 2023. He won three of the four Grand Slams and also won a Masters 1000 tournament and the ATP World Tour Finals.

The Serbian great, who will be 37 next year, has also secured the year-end No. 1 ranking and has already completed 400 weeks as the top-ranked player in the world.

In such a scenario, few will be wanting to bet against him in any tournament. However, age can catch up with him at any time and hence, he might very well end up having an ordinary 2024.

On that note, here's a look at five tournaments Djokovic might not win in 2024.

#1. French Open:

The Major at Roland Garros is probably the most difficult to win, at least from the physical standpoint. Hence, the Serb might find it too rigorous to win on the red dirt of Paris next year. The threat of Carlos Alcaraz, among others, will very much be there.

Rafael Nadal might also feature in next year's tournament, which could very well be his last. Thus, an aging Djokovic could find it considerably difficult to win his fourth French Open title.

#2. Italian Open:

Djokovic has won six titles in Rome, and could have possibly won a few more had Nadal not bern there. However, he might find it difficult to go through the grind of a clay court tournament yet another time.

The likes of Alcaraz and Sinner might pose a serious challenge to the Serb in Rome. Sinner will also have some extra motivation on his home soil. Moreover, his nemesis on clay, Nadal, might also be there. Hence, the 24-time Grand Slam champion might end up failing to win his seventh Italian Open title.

#3. The Olympic Games:

Djokovic has not won a gold medal at the Olympics yet and could find it considerably difficult on the red clay of Paris. The Olympics will pose a different sort of a challenge and the Serb might find the weight of expectation of his nation a bit too tough to handle.

Therefore, his dream of winning an Olympic gold for his country might remain unfulfilled.

#4. US Open:

Djokovic will be the defending champion at next year's US Open, but he has historically not done that well on the high-bouncing surface of the US Open. He has won the title four times, which is still below par, given his prowess on hardcourts. The Serb might be exhausted too by the time the latter stages of the tournaments takes place.

Djokovic has repeatedly run into Daniil Medvedev in New York and the Russian remains quite a formidable opponent there.

#5. ATP Finals:

The ATP Finals take place in round-robin format and the Serb might find it difficult to endure its hardship. Moreover, the powerful games of the likes of Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz and Medvedev should pose a more serious challenge to him on the fast surface of Turin.

Hence, the Serb might not be able to win the ATP finals the next time around.

