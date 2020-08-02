7 greatest women's tennis players of all time

Making a list of 'best of all time' is a highly subjective proposition filled with predicament and dilemma, especially in women's tennis where there have been a plethora of great players.

Since women were first allowed to participate in Grand Slam tennis at Wimbledon in 1884, the sport has seen 135 different Grand Slam champions in the women's category, from Maud Watson in 1884 to Sofia Kenin at the Australian Open 2020.

31 different women have won at least five Grand Slam singles titles, with ten of them managing to complete the 'Career Grand Slam' by winning all four majors at-least once in their careers.

As difficult as it is to choose the best from these world beating women and then rank them in order of greatness, we have compiled a list ranking seven players who stand out. Let's have a look:

Seven greatest women tennis players of all time:

#7: Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King in action at the 1968 Wimbledon final

In many ways, Billie Jean King, despite being only seventh on this list, is perhaps the most influential tennis player of all time, from among both men and women.

Along with being a feminist icon of the 20th century, Billie Jean King also dominated women's tennis in 1960s and 70s which places her a high seventh on our list.

Without King, women's tennis would have been at least two decades behind where it is today and perhaps still be serving as a backdrop to its male counterparts.

The American is the founder of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), the governing body of women's tennis today. Even if it meant risking her own tennis career, King stood up for the betterment and unity of women tennis players.

However, that is not to say that Billie Jean King did not have an illustrious tennis career. King is also one of ten women tennis players to have completed the Career Grand Slam and her 12 singles titles places her sixth in the all-time list.

Between 1966 to 1975, Billie Jean King won six titles at Wimbledon, four at the US Open titles and a title apiece at Roland Garros and the Australian Open to achieve the feat of winning all four Grand Slam titles at least once.

Billie Jean King in action

In addition to her singles titles, King also won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles that includes 10 at Wimbledon and 5 at the US Open. She won one doubles titles at Roland Garros but twice fell in the Australian Open doubles final.

King won all four Grand Slams in the mixed doubles category, winning a total of 11 titles to take her tally to 39 titles across all three categories. If not her misses in the Australian Open doubles, she would have been one of four ladies to have won the career Boxed Set.

Also, who can forget the insane 'Battle of the Sexes' where King famously knocked the patriarchy out of good old Bobby Riggs, making short work of the latter in three straight sets.

#6: Monica Seles

Monica Seles won 8 Grand Slam singles titles as a teenager

When a 15-year-old Monica Seles burst on to the scene in 1989, she stunned almost everyone in the tennis world, including a certain Steffi Graf.

Seles played with an unconventional two-handed forehand and possessed amazing retrieving skills, fitness and speed. She was an all-out aggressive player, who hit winners at will while standing inside the baseline to return serves.

By the end of 1989, her first year on tour, Monica Seles climbed as high as number six in the world among women tennis players.

The next year, Seles went on a 36-match winning streak. Her win at 1990 Roland Garros made her the youngest Grand Slam singles winner (16 years, six months) in the Open Era before Martina Hingis broke that record seven years later at the 1997 Australian Open.

And by the 1993 Australian Open, she had a total of 8 Grand Slam titles before her 20th birthday, only three behind that of the then 23-year-old Steffi Graf.

Seles had the opportunity to complete the coveted 'Calendar Slam' (winning all four Grand Slam tournaments in the same calendar year) in 1992 at the age of 18 but fell to Graf in a lopsided Wimbledon final.

But despite winning a plethora of Grand Slam titles as a teenager, Monica Seles is a poignant story in women's tennis, a story of what might have been had events not in her control not affected her directly.

In a quarterfinal match against Magdalena Maleeva at 1993 Hamburg which she was leading, a spectator stabbed Seles from behind, and the world number one was rushed to hospital. Her physical injuries healed in a few weeks but the mental scars lingered for a long time, and Seles was not the same player again.

It later emerged that Seles' attacker had a sick obsession over Graf, whom Seles had beaten in the the Australian Open final earlier that year. The attacker didn't spend a day of jail-time as courts in Germany deemed him to be psychologically abnormal, leading to Seles vowing never to play tennis in Germany again.

"What people seem to be forgetting is that this man stabbed me intentionally and he did not serve any sort of punishment for it. "That has been very difficult for me to deal with. If something like that had happened to, say, Michael Jordan, the NBA would have stood right behind him, but I was not given any help", Seles said.

"One of my best friends is German and he keeps telling me how I should go back, because I have a lot of fans over there. But I would not feel comfortable going back. I don't foresee that happening. I don't have anything against the cities involved, but the justice system, in my case, really messed up."

After a hiatus of over 27 months, Monica Seles returned to tennis in 1995. The then WTA president Martina Navratilova opined that Seles be reinstated as the joint number one along with Steffi Graf, a proposal that the German accepted. But it did not happen as additional proposals surrounding Seles were not unanimously accepted by all players.

Nevertheless, Seles looked mighty impressive in her comeback tournament at the Coupe Rogers where she dropped only 14 games en route to the title. The next month, Seles reached the US Open final but fell to Steffi Graf.

Now representing the United States after changing her nationality from Yugoslavia, Seles won her fourth Australian Open title in 1996. It turned out to be her final Grand Slam singles title as Seles failed to consistently produce her best tennis during her comeback and lost a lot of confidence after the stabbing incident.

Seles reached two more Grand Slam finals but lost to Graf and Arantxa Sánchez Vicario respectively before playing her last competitive tennis match in 2003.

Many experts feel that had it not been for the stabbing incident, Seles could have become one of the greatest women tennis players of all time. Navratilova even said that her fellow lefthander might have gone past Court's all-time Grand Slam singles tally of 24 titles.

However, one cannot make a list based on hypothetical scenarios even though it was very likely that Monica Seles would have won more than nine Grand Slam singles titles if not for the dirty side of human obsession.

Nevertheless, Monica Seles holds the record for most Grand Slam singles titles won by a tennis player as a teenager, one that may not be broken any time soon.

#5: Margaret Court

Margaret Court holds the all-time record for most Grand Slam singles titles won by a female tennis player.

Margaret Court was among the earliest players to incorporate fitness and weight training in tennis. It paid rich dividends for her on the tennis court as she enjoyed a long career unhindered by injuries.

Court holds the all-time record for most Grand Slam singles titles (24) won by a female tennis player. In addition, Court also won 19 doubles Grand Slam titles and 21 in Mixed Doubles, taking her total Grand Slam haul to a record 64 titles, the most by any player in the history of tennis.

Court is one of only three players to complete the Career Grand Slam in all three categories - singles, doubles and mixed doubles - a term known as the 'Boxed Set'.

Among the trio of herself, Navratilova and Doris Hart, the Australian is the only one to achieve the Boxed Set on multiple occasions. The Australian won a title in all but one of the three categories across all four Grand Slam tournaments on at least three occasions; she won two doubles titles at Wimbledon.

Margaret Court holds the unique distinction of winning the career Grand Slam either side of the Open Era that commenced in 1968. The Australian is the only tennis player to win the calendar-year Grand Slam in both singles (1970) and mixed doubles categories (1963 and 1965).

Court had an impressive 82.76% win record in Grand Slam singles finals, losing only five times in 29 final appearances.

But despite these astonishing records, many argue against Margaret Court's claim to be the undisputed 'greatest' of all time, primarily because 13 of her 24 Grand Slam singles titles came before the Open era in tennis began in 1968.

Seven of Court's 11 Australian Open titles and six other Grand Slam singles titles came before the advent of the Open Era in tennis when professional players were not allowed to compete.

Margaret Court holds the all-time record for most career titles won in singles (192). But as 92 of these titles came in the Open Era, Court ranked fourth behind Navratilova, Chris Evert and Steffi Graf.

There is forever a debate about whether Court's achievements from the pre-Open era should carry the same weightage as those of players who have played exclusively in the Open Era.

However, there are also many experts who do not place much importance on the distinction between the Open Era and the pre-Open era. They believe that Court should be unequivocally ranked as the greatest female tennis player of all time.

Nevertheless, Margaret Court won 11 Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era. And as mentioned earlier, she completed the calendar-year Grand Slam in 1970 to become the first female tennis player in the Open Era to achieve the feat.

These records are enough to place her among the five greatest female tennis players of all time.

#4: Chris Evert

Chris Evert has a stellar tennis resume.

In the mid-1970s, there was a name that echoed loudly in women's tennis. It was that of a certain Chris Evert.

Known popularly as the 'Cinderella in sneakers', Evert's powerful baseline game helped her amass 18 Grand Slam singles titles, a tally bettered by only four other players in the history of women's tennis.

Evert had an utterly astounding 90% win rate in the 1,455 competitive singles matches she played during her 17-year long career; she also won a record eight Fed Cup titles with the United States.

In the 56 Grand Slam singles tournaments Evert played during her career, she failed to make the last four on only four occasions, with three of them coming at the end of her career after she won her 18th Grand Slam singles title at 1986 Roland Garros.

Evert holds the record of most Grand Slam singles finals (34) by any tennis player, male or female, in the history of the sport. However, her 16 defeats in Grand Slam singles finals is also a record in the sport.

At her peak, Christ Evert made 34 consecutive Grand Slam semifinals in the tournaments she participated in before her streak was broken at 1983 Wimbledon where she fell in the Round of 32 to fellow American Kathy Jordan.

Chris Evert holds the record for most consecutive years winning at least one Grand Slam singles title, doing so in 13 consecutive years from 1974 to 1986. During 1973 to 1986, Evert reached a Grand Slam singles final in 14 consecutive years.

Her tally of five Grand Slam singles titles won without dropping a set is only bettered by the duo of Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams (six apiece).

Evert was the 'Queen of Clay' winning Roland Garros a record seven times despite missing the tournament in 1976-78. She won 125 consecutive matches on the surface between 1973 to 1979, losing only eight sets during this period.

It is a run that continues to stand out among both men and women tennis players. 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal comes a distant second with 81 consecutive match wins on the red dirt.

Despite being a machine from the baseline, Chris Evert was also one of the most graceful tennis players on the court.

In the late 1970s, when Martina Navratilova arrived on the scene, Evert had a rivalry with the Czechoslovakia born American that is regarded as one of the greatest in tennis history.

The rivalry remains extra special due to the remarkable friendship shared by Evert and Navratilova off the tennis court. It's seldom that we see two fierce on-court rivals in singles partnering up and winning Grand Slam titles in doubles category. The duo won two Grand Slam doubles titles as partners.

Evert was the first player to win more than 1000 singles matches as well as 150 singles tournaments. She was the first woman tennis player to reach the $1 million dollar mark in prize money.

Her 157 titles are only dwarfed by Martina Navratilova's all-time record of 167 although both ended their careers with the same number of Grand Slam singles titles (18).

She emulated Margaret Court and Billie Jean King as the only female tennis players to amass more than 100 wins in a season (103-7), which she achieved in 1974 when she won 16 of 24 tournaments. Her 55-match win streak that year was an Open-Era record that stood for a decade.

The American's career win-loss record of 90% (1309-146) in singles is the best by any tennis player, male or female, who has played at least 100 singles matches.

Evert's 299 singles wins at Grand Slam tournaments (299-36) are only surpassed by Serena Williams (351) and Martina Navratilova (306). This tally was despite Evert, as the world's top-ranked player, missing ten Grand Slam tournaments - three at Roland Garros and seven at the Australian Open.

Thus it can be surmised that Evert's records are quite impressive enough to warrant her a place as one of the four best female tennis players of all time.

#3: Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova won a record nine Wimbledon singles titles.

What can you say about Martina Navratilova's longevity? Words fall short to describe her stellar achievements during a 32-year long career that had a six-year hiatus in between.

Punctuating the dominance of Chris Evert in the late 1970s, Navratilova began a tug of war for with the American for Grand Slam titles. Later in the late 1980, she took on the young prodigy Steffi Graf head on in an old-timer vs newcomer showdown.

In a singles career spanning around 22 years, Martina Navratilova won 18 Grand Slam titles that included a rich haul of 9 titles at Wimbledon, which is a record by any player, male or female.

One of the toughest competitors in tennis, Navratilova never gave up no matter the opponent or the match situation.

After briefly quitting tennis in 1994 at the age of 38, Navratilova returned to the tour in 2000 to further her doubles career.

In a testament to her longevity, Martina Navratilova did not return to the doubles circuit only to be a journeywoman in her late 40s. She retired from tennis as a Grand Slam champion after winning the US Open mixed doubles title in 2006 with Bob Bryan who was almost half her age.

By the time she called it quits for good in 2006, only a month short of her 50th birthday, Navratilova amassed 31 Grand Slam doubles titles and 10 in mixed doubles in addition to her 18 Grand Slam singles tittles.

Like Margaret Court, Navratilova is one of only only three women, the other being Doris Hart, to have completed the Boxed Set - winning singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at all the four Grand Slam tournaments. Unlike the other two, Navratilova achieved the Boxed Set at the age of 45 years, doing so by winning the mixed doubles title at the 2003 Australian Open.

Navratilova holds the record for most consecutive years winning at least one singles title, doing so in 21 consecutive years between 1974 and 1994. In the same period, the lefthander also qualified for the year ending championships in singles in each of these years, which is a record and by quite some distance.

Martina Navratilova is the Queen of Grass.

Navratilova was as much a champion off the tennis court as she was on it. She was one of the first openly gay professional athletes and fought for gay rights in sports along with her undeterred political opposition to the regimes of the former Eastern-bloc nations.

Originally from Czechoslovakia, Navratilova was stripped of her citizenship by the then authoritarian regime in the country, and she went on to represent the United States.

Martina Navratilova still holds a plethora of major records in women's tennis. Her eight wins at the year-end championships are the most by any female tennis player.

Navratilova's 167 career singles titles and 177 in doubles are the most by any tennis player in history while she also holds the record of most singles matches played (1661) and won (1442) by any tennis player.

The lefthander became the first player to win six Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era without dropping a set, a feat that was later emulated by American Serena Williams.

No tennis player has ever produced a perfect season in singles play. But in 1983, Martina Navratilova came the closest to doing so.

Her only loss in 87 matches that season was against the unheralded American Kathy Horvath in the fourth round at Roland Garros; Navratilova lost 4-6, 6-0, 3-6. Navratilova's 98.8% success rate in 1983 (86-1) is the best achieved by any tennis player in history as she won 16 of 17 tournaments entered.

The lefthander's 74 match-win streak in 1984, the longest by any singles tennis player, was ended by Helena Sukova in the Australian Open semifinals as Navratilova fell two wins short of a calendar-year singles Grand Slam.

These astronomical numbers makes Martina Navratilova one of the three best female players to have wielded a tennis racquet in their hands.

#2: Steffi Graf

Steffi Graf is the only tennis player to win all four Grand Slam titles and the Olympics singles in the same year.

By now. you must have guessed the rest of this list; the top two were always a lock.

Breaking the duopoly of Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova in the late 1980s, a 17-year-old Steffi Graf emerged from the erstwhile West Germany and would go on to smash records galore in the sport.

During her illustrious career, Steffi Graf was a benchmark for consistency across all surfaces.

After making her Grand Slam breakthrough at 1987 Roland Garros, Graf lost in straight-set finals to Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon and the US Open before embarking on her record run in 1988.

The German won all four Grand Slam singles titles that year and also lifted the gold medal in the Seoul Olympics to become the first and only player to achieve the calendar-year Golden Slam.

Graf is the first player, male or female, to win the calendar-year Grand Slam by triumphing on all three surfaces - hard court, clay and grass.

On her way to winning an Open Era record 22 Grand Slam singles titles, a mark that was later surpassed by Serena Williams (23), Graf created a plethora of records during an illustrious 17-year professional career.

Graf does not hold the record for most Grand Slam singles titles at any tournament. But the German is the only player in tennis history to win the multiple career Grand Slam in the Open Era, doing so on a staggering four occasions.

In total, Graf won Wimbledon on 7 different occasions, the French Open on 6, the US Open on 5 and the Australian Open in 4 different years making her the undisputed Queen of all surfaces and the most versatile tennis champion in history.

Graf has also completed the 'Channel Slam' - winning both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year - on an astounding 4 different occasions, which is again a record among both men and women. The Channel Slam is often considered to be one of the most difficult feats in tennis due to the surface transition from clay to grass in just a few weeks.

Steffi Graf retired shortly after her 30th birthday. Despite not having a career as long as Navratilova's or Serena Williams', Graf owns the record for most weeks at the top of the women's rankings at 377.

She posted a record 186 consecutive weeks as the world number one, which is a record in women's tennis, a feat later equalled by Serena Williams.

After toppling Martina Navratilova in 1987 to become the world number one for the first time, Graf would stay at the helm until 1991 when she was dethroned by a 17-year-old Monica Seles.

But don't for a second think that Graf did not have longevity; she was ranked number three in the world when she hung up her racquet in 1999 and won the Roland Garros title that year before losing in the final at Wimbledon.

Unlike the other names on this list, Steffi Graf never had an illustrious doubles career. She only won a lone Grand Slam title in women's doubles partnering Argentine Gabriela Sabatini at 1988 Wimbledon.

For her titanic records in singles, Steffi Graf can be regarded as one of the two best women tennis players in history.

#1: Serena Williams

Serena Williams after winning the Australian Open 2017.

The honour of being the best women tennis player in history goes to Serena Williams. It was always going to be a toss up between Williams and Graf for the numero uno spot in the all-time list. Williams might just have put the debate to bed by winning the Australian Open title in 2017 at the age of 35.

Williams possesses a powerful serve - the best ever seen in the women's game, which is rivalled only by her sister Venus. She built her game around taking immediate control of most rallies, forcing her opponents into submission with consistent aggressive groundstrokes off both wings.

She also boasts a strong suit in volleys and has a handy touch at the net. Serena Williams has probably had more 'spells' of dominance than any other player in tennis history.

In her career that has now spanned across four decades, Serena Williams has won a total of 23 Grand slam singles titles, the most by any tennis player in the Open Era.

Williams is only one short of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. With at least three titles at each of the four Grand Slams, she is only one Roland Garros win away from equaling Graf's record of four 'Career Grand Slams' in singles.

Although she has not accomplished the calendar-year Grand Slam, Serena Williams has twice held all four grand slams at the same time, which is more than that by any other player in history.

Serena Williams holds the Open Era records in women's tennis for the most singles titles won at the Australian Open (7) and the US Open (6). However, in the all-time list, Williams does not hold the title record at any Grand Slam tournament, just like Steffi Graf, which is an indicator of her supreme consistency across all surfaces.

Williams, however, has not been the epitome of consistency during her career. She is one of those players whose career found a late second wind, but what a second wind it has been!

After her first 'Serena Slam' in 2002-03, Williams experienced somewhat of a slowdown in her career, managed to win only 2 Grand Slam titles in the next five years. The American then won five out of eight Grand Slam titles between the 2008 US Open to 2010 Wimbledon 2010 before missing a few tournaments owing to injuries and health scares.

Soon, Serena Williams embarked on the golden period of her career. She won ten Grand Slam singles titles in her 30s that included a second Serena Slam in 2015-16. In the process, she recorded the highest number of Grand Slam titles in singles won by any tennis player, male and female, after turning 30.

Most tennis players think about retirement after turning 30; had Serena Williams retired before her 30th birthday, she would have been way down in this list.

Williams won her latest Grand Slam singles title at the 2017 Australian Open before going on a maternity leave. It marked a mammoth 17 years after her first major win at the US Open in 1999.

She is far from done yet. Williams reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals in consecutive years in 2018 and 2019 where she lost to opponents almost half her age. But her relentless quest to equal Margaret Court's tally and put the 'Greatest Ever' debate aside for good continues.

With 351 wins, Serena Williams also holds the record for most singles matches won at Grand Slam tournaments. She shares the record for most consecutive weeks (186) at number one with Steffi Graf. Her tally of 319 weeks overall at the top of the singles rankings is third in the Open Era, behind that of Graf and Navratilova.

In addition to ridiculous numbers in singles, Serena Williams has also 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, all with her sister Venus. She has completed the career Grand Slam in doubles and has won two mixed doubles titles, both won with Belarusian partner Max Mirnyi.

The debate between Serena Williams and Steffi Graf will perhaps never be settled, especially if the American retires without adding to her current Grand Slam tally. Some may even add that Navratilova, Evert and Court are in contention, and we may never have an 'undisputed greatest of all time'.

But most believe that Serena Williams has made a strong enough case to be the greatest female tennis player of all time. With no disrespect to Roger Federer, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Margaret Court, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic; Serena Williams possibly also deserves the distinction of being the greatest ever tennis player, male or female, to ever pick up a racquet.

Players we could not leave out..

I did not want to do an 'Honourable Mentions' section in this article. But I cannot, in my right sense, leave out certain players without giving them a mention. The most notable and deserving candidates who just missed the top seven cut to make this list are Justine Henin, Maria Sharapova, Martina Hingis and Venus Williams.