8 times Roger Federer proved that he is the King of Grass

Counting down all eight of Roger Federer's Wimbledon titles, starting from the year 2003.

@sohiRF by Sohinee Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jul 2017, 15:13 IST

Roger Federer with the 2003 Wimbledon trophy

Roger Federer has now won more Wimbledon singles titles than any man in history, as you’ve probably heard. The Swiss legend achieved the feat by defeating Marin Cilic in the 2017 Wimbledon final two days ago, to go past Pete Sampras and William Renshaw – who both won seven titles at the All-England Club.

Here’s a look back at each of Federer’s Wimbledon triumphs, which were spread over 14 years.

Wimbledon 2003: Def. Mark Philippoussis in the final

It’s always nice to rewind to the initial years when the Swiss ace had just opened the books of history to write his own. At 21 years of age, the then 5th seed produced a masterclass against the unseeded Mark Philippoussis of Australia.

Overcoming Andy Roddick in the semis and coming into the final riding a wave of confidence, Federer was beginning to show hints of greatness as he demolished his opponent 7-6(7/5),6-2,7-6(7/3). Little did we know then that this was the start of an unchallenged five-year reign.

