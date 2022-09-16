"A goddess in Japan, but I'm afraid Naomi won't be back on her former level" - Agnieszka Radwanska on the growing pressure on Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka's popularity and the constant focus of the spotlight on her have come with irreversible consequences, believes Agnieszka Radwanska. Osaka has experienced a major dip in form since last year and Radwanska believes she may never return to her best self on the tennis court.

The Japanese superstar has won just two matches across her last six tournaments and is on a four-match losing streak. At the same time, the four-time Grand Slam champion has faced mental health issues and has been a vocal advocate of the importance of mental health in tennis.

During a recent interview with WP SportoweFakty, Radwanska opened up about the pressures Osaka has faced ever since she rose to the top in tennis and became a bonafide superstar.

The former Polish player feels that the 24-year-old lacked the support and guidance around her when she was dealing with the demands of being a mega-celebrity.

"Naomi has a huge market under her," Agnieszka Radwanska said. "She is a goddess in Japan, and she does not complain about lack of popularity in the USA. I know this girl and I know that she is not a person who likes to walk on walls, shine in the spotlight. I guess there weren't many people around her who would say: if you don't feel something, don't do it. Match, one session, the second, red carpet."

Radwanska was not surprised that the burden got too big to handle for Osaka and hinted that the pressure is still growing on the 24-year-old.

"I'm not surprised that she did not bear such a burden. Unfortunately, the pressure is still growing, everyone expects victories from it. I'm afraid Naomi won't be back on her former level," Radwanska added.

Radwanska further shed light on how stress and mental pressure were 'taboo topics' during her time on the professional tennis tour, stating that depression was considered 'shameful.'

"It was a taboo subject. You have to look at it from a broader perspective. Fifteen years ago, depression was considered a shame in society. 'What are you making up? Tomorrow you will do it!'," Radwanska expressed.

"A lot of random chaos in my head" - Naomi Osaka after her US Open 1R exit

Naomi Osaka during the 2022 US Open

Naomi Osaka spoke about her mindset after a first-round exit at the 2022 US Open dealt another blow to her form and confidence on the court. Osaka revealed that she has a tendency to overthink when on the court and would like for her instincts to take over during matches more often.

The two-time US Open champion believes she 'needs to chill' and things might start getting better for her.

"I mean, my head is still like everywhere," she said in a press conference after her loss against Danielle Collins. "I just mean, like, I'm the type of person that thinks a lot, to the point where I overthink. Sometimes when I play matches, I have to tell myself to, like, stop thinking, just go more on instinct, yeah. I feel like I just have to chill a little bit because there's a lot of like random chaos in my head right now."

Osaka further revealed that she has nothing planned as yet for the rest of the season and will decide about future tournaments in due course. However, the World No. 48 expressed her desire to participate in the Japan Open next month, her home WTA event. She does not have any ranking points to defend before the end of the 2022 season.

