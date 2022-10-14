"A man that destroys his own body in order to play tennis matches is not an inspiration and role model" - Tennis fans have mixed reactions to Dominic Thiem's comments about Rafael Nadal

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem recently stated that Rafael Nadal is the best role model for players trying to make a comeback from injury.

In a recent interview with AS, Thiem pointed out that Nadal has made a successful comeback from long-term injuries on multiple occasions.

“He [Rafael Nadal] is probably the best role model for this experience. He did it not just once but four or five times to come back from a long injury time of six months or even more. And the form was always amazing. So it’s a great inspiration,” said Theim.

While many fans on Twitter were in agreement with Thiem's statement, others lambasted him, with one user opining that a man who "destroys his own body" was not an inspiration.

"No Domi, a man that destroys his own body in order to play tennis matches is not an inspiration and role model," tweeted the fan.

Another user reasoned that since Nadal couldn't be emulated, his case was not inspiring at all.

"Other saying Nadal has this super human ability to play, which no one can match, it says nothing. If no one can emulate, it's no inspiring at all," wrote the fan.

"Other saying Nadal has this super human ability to play, which no one can match, it says nothing. If no one can emulate, it's no inspiring at all," wrote the fan.

Here are mostly positive, as well as a few negative, reactions to Thiem's comments:

"It's because he uses painkillers. Is this something we should encourage children to do?"

"Dom is correct but also missed the fact that mental fortitude is key. The Champion's mindset is what sets them apart."

"Dominic is absolutely correct. Rafa is a huge inspiration and a role model, not just for his triumphant comebacks, but for tennis and life in general. Vamos Rafa"

"Hope that you can get to your best level again. You were supposed to follow him up."

"Dominic is spot-on here. Rafa has been inspiring me since Miami 2005. He's the ultimate role model in sports. Vamos Rafa"

"Beautifully said, Dominic. Ignore all of the haters who responded they can't help themselves so envious."

"It will be interesting to see whether that increases the motivation levels or whether he reduces the amount he is competing now" - Andy Murray on Rafael Nadal post fatherhood

2022 Laver Cup - Day 1

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray recently reacted to the news of Rafael Nadal becoming a father for the first time. Murray wondered whether the Spaniard would be more motivated to play or less.

"I think he (Rafael Nadal) and his partner had their first kid a few days ago so it will be interesting to see whether that increases the motivation levels or whether he reduces the amount he is competing now, I don't know, I don't know, but yeah, he's had an amazing year this year," said Murray.

Nadal has not competed on the tour since the Laver Cup and is currently recovering from an abdominal strain. He is scheduled to play at the Paris Masters at the end of the month as well as the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

