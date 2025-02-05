Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Belinda Bencic vs (WC) Marketa Vondrousova

Date: February 06, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TVA

Belinda Bencic vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Belinda Bencic in action at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

Two wildcards, Belinda Bencic and Marketa Vondrousova will face each other in the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Thursday, February 6.

Bencic has reached the quarterfinals of a WTA Tour event for the first time since becoming a mother. The Swiss tennis player defeated World No. 44 Rebecca Sramkova 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round and then outclassed World No. 52 Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.

The former World No. 4 has a 7-3 win-loss record this season, as she reached the fourth round at the Australian Open last month, where she lost to World No. 3 Coco Gauff in three-sets 7-5, 2-6, 1-6.

Vondrousova appears to be back in form, as she missed the last five months of the 2024 season due to an injury. She played in Adelaide to start the season, but retired in her second round match due to an injury, and also missed the Australian Open.

But the former World No. 6 defeated the 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-3, 6-4 and then knocked out the fourth seed Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 6-3 in the second round in Abu Dhabi.

Marketa Vondrousova plays a forehand shot at the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Source: Getty

Belinda Bencic vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Belinda Bencic and Marketa Vondrousova have met three times in the past. Bencic leads the head-to-head record 2-1 and she also won their most famous meeting, the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3. Vondrousova defeated Bencic in Miami whereas Bencic won their third meeting in Cincinnati.

Belinda Bencic vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Belinda Bencic vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

The 27-year-old Bencic has a winning streak of six matches in Abu Dhabi. She has 6-0 record at the event, as she won the title here in her only previous appearance in 2023, when she defeated Marta Kostyuk, Shelby Rogers, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Liudmila Samsonova. She will be trying to win her first title as mother now.

The match could be close, as both of them are in good form and they have had some interesting battles in the past, but Bencic might have a psychological edge after a ruthless win in her previous match and a better head-to-head record against the southpaw.

The 25-year-old Vondrousova has reached the quarterfinals at the event for the first time, as she lost in the first round when she made her last appearance in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

The 2023 Wimbledon champion has not won any WTA event since winning her maiden Grand Slam, so some critics have termed her as the 'one-Slam wonder', but she will be eager to remove that tag.

