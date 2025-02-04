Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Katie Volynets preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Elena Rybakina vs Katie Volynets

Date: February 5, 2024

Tournament: Abu Dhabi Open 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TVA | Australia - beIN Sports |

Elena Rybakina vs Katie Volynets preview

Rybakina in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Top seed Elena Rybakina will take on Katie Volynets in the second round of the Abu Dhabi Open on Wednesday (Feb. 5).

Trending

Rybakina struggled to make a significant impact at the Majors but had a postive season last year by amassing title-winning runs in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart. She also reached the finals of the Miami Open and the Qatar Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The Kazakh will enter Abu Dhabi on the back of a fourth-round exit in Melbourne. She cruised past the likes of Iva Jovic and Dayana Yastremska en route to the last 16, but couldn't ruffle the feathers of Madison Keys. The American outfoxed Rybakina in three sets, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Volynets plays a backhand in the 2025 ASB Classic - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Katie Volynets, meanwhile, has been working towards improving her game on tour. She reached the second round in Wimbledon and Paris via the qualifers and also secured a title at the Makarska 125 Challenger last year.

The American entered Abu Dhabi on the back of a first-round exit in Melbourne at the hands of Rebecca Sramkova. She entered the main draw via the qualifiers and outmuscled Sonay Kartal in the first round, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Volynets is making her debut at the Abu Dhabi Open this year.

Elena Rybakina vs Katie Volynets head-to-head

Rybakina leads the head-to-head against Volynets 1-0. She defeated the American most recently at the 2022 French Open.

Elena Rybakina vs Katie Volynets odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina Katie Volynets

Odds will be updated when available.

Elena Rybakina vs Katie Volynets prediction

Rybakina in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina will be expected to defend her title at the Abu Dhabi Open. The Kazakh was beaten in Melbourne by an in-form opponent in Madison Keys and will be eager to put up a flawless performance in Abu Dhabi. She has a towering presence on the baseline and likes to set up her points with her potent serve.

Volynets, on the contrary, has been brilliant at the Abu Dhabi Open so far. She edged past some tricky opponents in the qualifiers and now has a chance to make a big statement against the top seed. The American will need to play out of her skin to challenge Rybakina and back her skill-set in the second round.

No points for guessing that Rybakina will be a clear favorite to come out on top. Despite being vulnerable in the last few months, if the Kazakh keeps her temperament in check, she should be able to book a place in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback