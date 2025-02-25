Acapulco 2025: Ben Shelton vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Mexican Open

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Ben Shelton vs David Goffin
Date: February 26, 2024
Tournament: Mexican Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $2,585,410
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Ben Shelton vs David Goffin preview
World No. 14 Ben Shelton will face the former World No. 7 David Goffin in the second round of the 2025 Mexican Open on Wednesday, February 26.
Fifth seed Shelton defeated Italy's Flavio Cobolli 7-6(4), 7-6(4) in the first round. The 22-year-old American has a 7-3 win-loss record this season, and five of those wins came at the Australian Open, where he lost the semifinal to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.
Shelton suffered a disappointing loss against unseeded Jaume Munar in Dallas a few weeks ago, so he would be hoping to do well in Acapulco, as he could reach his career-high ranking with two more wins here.
On the other hand, David Goffin ended his seven-match losing streak with a first-round win against Rinky Hijikata in Acapulco. The Belgian had a 0-5 win-loss record in 2025, but he earned a straight-sets, 6-2, 6-3 win against the Australian player on Monday.
Goffin has not reached the quarterfinals of any event since the 2024 Swiss Indoors in Basel. He lost his first-round matches in Brisbane, Adelaide, the Australian Open, Montpellier and Rotterdam, so he would be hoping to be back in the Top 50 with a few more wins here.
Ben Shelton vs David Goffin head-to-head
Shelton and Goffin have never met on the ATP Tour before.
Ben Shelton vs David Goffin odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Ben Shelton vs David Goffin prediction
Ben Shelton has a 3-2 win-loss record in Acapulco, as he is hoping to reach the quarterfinals for the second year in a row at the tournament. He lost his first-round match against Holger Rune on his debut here in 2023, whereas last year he lost to Casper Ruud in three sets.
Shelton could face Rune and Alexander Zverev in his next matches in Acapulco, if he manages to beat David Goffin, so he would like to win it easily to make a statement before big matches.
34-year-old Goffin is making his third appearance in Acapulco but he has never reached the quarterfinals in Mexico. The Belgian has a 3-2 win-loss record at the tournament.
Goffin has won only one ATP 500 title in his career, which came at the 2017 Japan Open, the title which Shelton won in 2023. Goffin has not reached any ATP 500 final since losing to Roger Federer in the 2019 Halle Open final.
Pick: Shelton to win in straight sets