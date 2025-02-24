Acapulco 2025: Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Mexican Open

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech
Tournament: Mexican Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $2,763,440
Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech preview
Second seed Casper Ruud will take on Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of the Mexican Open 2025.
Ruud won both of his singles matches at the United Cup, though his team failed to advance beyond the group stage. He made another early exit from the Australian Open, and was shown the door by Jakub Mensik in the second round. He bounced back by winning both of his matches at the Davis Cup qualifiers against Argentina.
Ruud then advanced to his first final of the season at the Dallas Open. He scored wins over James Duckworth, Michael Mmoh, Yoshihito Nishioka, and Jaume Munar to reach the summit clash. He was up against Denis Shapovalov in the final, and the latter beat him 7-6 (5), 6-3.
After losing in the opening round of his first three tournaments this year, Rinderknech tallied his first win of the season in front of his home crowd in Montpellier. He beat Harold Mayot in the first round before losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Rinderknech fell at the first hurdle in Dallas after that but got back on track with a win over Dmitry Popko at the Delray Beach Open. He went down to Cameron Norrie in the second round.
Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head
Ruud leads Rinderknech 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the Italian Open 2023 in straight sets.
Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Casper Ruud vs Arthur Rinderknech prediction
Ruud came quite close to winning the title in Dallas but Shapovalov was in the zone and played some brilliant tennis to deny him the win. He has a 9-2 record this season. This will be the Norwegian's fourth appearance in Acapulco. He made the last eight on his debut in 2021 but went out in the second round in his next appearance.
Ruud registered his best result here with a runner-up finish last year, and fell to defending champion Alex de Minaur in the championship round. He will now be keen to go all the way this time.
Rinderknech has struggled a lot this year, and only has a couple of wins to his name. Both of his wins came against players ranked outside the top 100. He has lost both of his previous matches against Ruud, and has a 0-13 career record against top 10 players. Given his current form, he's unlikely to one-up the Norwegian on this occasion.
Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.