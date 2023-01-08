Adelaide International 2 2023: Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova.

Date: January 10, 2023.

Tournament: Adelaide International 2.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, Adelaide, Australia.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $826,837.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Amanda Anisimova and Liudmila Samsonova will cross swords in a blockbuster first-round match at the Adelaide International 2 on Tuesday.

Anisimova made a dream start to the 2022 season with a title win at the Melbourne Summer Set 2 and a fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open. The 21-year-old continued her resurgence during the clay swing, making the semifinals in Charleston, quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome, and the last 16 at Roland Garros.

The American's streak of good performances was visible throughout the summer, as she reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, Bad Homburg and San Jose.

However, a broken toe during the US Open Series put paid to her hopes of a strong finish to her most consistent year on the tour. The youngster had to wrap up her season following a Round 1 exit at the US Open.

Anisimova, however, didn't make the best of starts to 2023, suffering a first-round defeat at the Adelaide International 1.

The World No. 23 didn't let it deter her, however. She has now rebounded quickly with two three-set wins in qualifying to secure a main-draw berth at the Adelaide International 2.

Liudmila Samsonova strikes the ball at the 2023 Adelaide International 1

Much like Anisimova, Liudmila Samsonova, too, had her best season on the tour last year. The Russian clinched three titles in Washington DC, Cleveland and Tokyo, which propelled her to a career-high world ranking of 19 in October.

The 24-year-old also made the semifinals at Stuttgart and the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 2, in addition to a last-16 appearance at the US Open.

At this year's Adelaide International 1, the World No. 20 needed three sets to see off Zhang Shuai. Her campaign was cut short in the Round of 16 by eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in two tight tie-breaks.

Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Anisimova and Samsonova have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Amanda Anisimova vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Samsonova serves during the San Diego Open

Samsonova's killer serve will play a huge role in this match. The Russian served 25 aces across her two matches at the Adelaide International 1. Her flat forehand, when on song, can inflict heavy damage on her opponents.

Even in her loss against Sabalenka, Samsonova won 71% of her first-serve points, indicating her all-out aggressive approach. The difference between the two lay in the second-serve points, 46% of which were won by the Russian while Sabalenka won 61%.

Anisimova needs to keep up the pressure on Samsonova and pounce on her second serve.

With both players owning attacking games, the match is bound to witness some explosive strokes from the baseline. The American will look to move Samsonova around the court and finish off the points with her deadly two-handed backhand.

However, it remains to be seen how consistently Anisimova can do it. If fatigue from her two long matches in the qualifying rounds catches up with her, Samsonova could come away with a win in this match.

Pick: Liudmila Samsonova to win in three sets.

