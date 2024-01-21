After Novak Djokovic coming agonizingly close in Australian Open 4R, a look at 5 Grand Slam triple bagels in tennis during the Open Era

Novak Djokovic was very close to achieving a triple bagel (6-0, 6-0, 6-0) for the first time in his illustrious tennis career. The Serb thrashed Adrian Mannarino to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Djokovic won the first two sets 6-0, 6-0 and was close to achieving a maiden triple bagel in his tennis career. However, Mannarino managed to win a few games in the third set and the Serb won 6-0, 6-0, 6-3.

Over the years, there have been 17 instances in the Open Era when a tennis player won a match 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. Five of these instances came at Grand Slams and on a few occasions, the players ended up winning the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at five instances in the Open Era when tennis players did a triple bagel at Grand Slams.

#1. Nikola Spear vs Daniel Contet at French Open 1968

Nikola Spear had a very modest tennis career but he was the first player to have a triple bagel to his name in the Open Era.

It was the French Open in 1968, which was the very first major in the Open Era, and Spear thrashed local boy Daniel Contet 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. However, he exited in the very next round after losing 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to Chile's Patricio Cornejo.

Spear only won seven Grand Slam matches during the Open Era and attained a career-best singles ranking of 78th in 1977. The Serb died in his birthplace Subotica in 2017, aged 73.

#2. Karel Novacek vs Edouardo Bengoechea at French Open 1987

Karel Novacek was the second tennis player to achieve a triple bagel, attaining this feat at the 1987 French Open.

The Czech was unseeded at the tournament and reached the second round after a 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 win over Dutch qualifier Tom Nijssen. Here, he faced Argentina's Eduardo Bengoechea and drubbed him 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 to book his place in the third round.

Novacek went on to beat Eric Winogradsku and Martin Jaite to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. Here, he was beaten by his compatriot Miloslav Mecir.

#3. Stefan Edberg vs Stefan Eriksson at Wimbledon 1987

Stefan Edberg is among the finest tennis players of his generation and 1987 was a good year for him as he won his second title at the Australian Open.

The Swede entered that year's Wimbledon Championships as the fourth seed and started with tournament with a 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 trouncing of compatriot Stefan Eriksson in the first round.

Edberg beat Mel Purcell, Matt Anger,Jakob Hlasek and Anders Jarryd to reach the semifinals of the grass-court Major before being beaten by eventual runner-up Ivan Lendl.

#4. Ivan Lendl vs Barry Moir at US Open 1987

Ivan Lendl, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, won the US Open in 1985 and 1986 and entered the 1987 tournament as the top seed.

The then-Czech had the best possibile start to his title defense as he thrashed South Africa's Barry Moir 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 to reach the second round. Lendl beat the likes of Jean-Philippe Fleurian, Jim Pugh, Anders Jarryd, John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors, all in straight sets, to reach the final.

Here, he beat Mats Wilander 6-7(7), 6-0, 7-6(4), 6-4 to win his third successive title at the US Open.

#5. Sergi Bruguera vs Thierry Champion at French Open 1993

It's very ironic for a player named Champion to suffer a 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 defeat, that too in front of his native crowd.

However, that was the case with French tennis player Thierry Champion who faced Sergi Bruguera in the second round of the 1993 Roland Garros. The Spaniard had previously beaten Henri Leconte in the first round in straight sets and thrashed Champion 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 to move on to the third round.

Bruguera went on to win the 1993 French Open by beating Jim Courier in the final in five sets.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis