Top 5 wins of Alexander Zverev's career

Alexander Zverev beat Novak Djokovic to win his first ever Masters title at 20 years old.

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2017, 19:31 IST

Alexander Zverev won the first Masters 1000 title of his career at the Rome Masters, beating Djokovic

Alexander Zverev won the biggest title of his career so far by winning the Italian Open, defeating four-time champion Novak Djokovic in the final in straight sets. The win helped Zverev to a career-best ranking of World No.10, thus reaching the Top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.



Zverev has been touted by many to be a future Grand Slam Champion and a future World No.1. Zverev produced several promising performances last year and has been in good form this year and has produced several upsets over top ranked players. Here are five of Alexander Zverev’s biggest career victories.

#5. 2017 Italian Open semi-final against Milos Raonic

Zverev reached his first ever Masters 1000 semi-final after defeating Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals

Zverev had a shaky start to his Italian Open campaign as he survived a scare from Kevin Anderson in the first round. However, he followed this with a convincing victory over Viktor Troicki in straight sets following which, he beat Fabio Fognini (who had beaten Andy Murray in the second round) in straight sets to reach his third Masters 1000 quarter-final of the year.



In the quarter-finals, Zverev was up against Milos Raonic who was yet to lose a set in the tournament. The match began well with both players giving in their all in the first set. The first set eventually went to a tie-break which Zverev won 7-4.



After a close first set, the crowd at Rome expected an equally nail-biting second set. However, the second set turned out to be completely one-sided as Zverev completely outplayed last year’s Wimbledon runner-up to win the set 6-1, thus reaching his first ever Masters 1000 semi-final.