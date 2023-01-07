America's Taylor Fritz admits he is fixated on conquering Novak Djokovic during conversation with Jessica Pegula at 2023 United Cup

Taylor Fritz recently confirmed his obsession with wanting to score a win against Novak Djokovic during a video segment with compatriot Jessica Pegula.

In a fun partnership game, USA’s Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula, who are currently through to the final of the 2023 United Cup with a semifinals victory over Poland, were asked questions to test their knowledge of each other.

While the US duo didn’t fare too well in the quiz, when asked about the player that their partner would most like to beat, the pair hit the nail on the head. Taylor Fritz picked World No. 1 Iga Swiatek as the competitor Jessica Pegula would be intent on defeating, while the World No. 3 chose Novak Djokovic to be at the top of Fritz’s list of opponents to conquer.

"That is the only right answer," the Indian Wells champion said affirmatively about Novak Djokovic.

Pegula confirmed Fritz's answer as well.

"Nice, we nailed that one," she said ecstatically.

Taylor Fritz hasn’t had luck against Novak Djokovic in any of their six meetings thus far, facing his latest defeat to the Serb in the semifinals of the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Jessica Pegula’s dream of beating Swiatek for the second time in her career came true during the USA vs Poland semifinal at the United Cup. The American overwhelmed the World No. 1 with a 6-2, 6-2 victory after being slapped with four straight losses against her in their past encounters.

"It makes the draw easier" - Taylor Fritz on Novak Djokovic possibly missing out on competing at Indian Wells Masters 2023

The American has faced six straight defeats to the Serb

Although Taylor Fritz admitted that one of his prime goals was to defeat 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, he also confessed that, as a defending champion going into the Indian Wells Masters, he would rather not see the Serb in the draw as uncertainty looms over his acceptance in the United States, owing to the extended COVID vaccine mandate.

"I think obviously from like a player standpoint wanting to defend my title, it makes the draw easier that Novak is not in the draw," Fritz said in press conference after USA's semifinal win against Poland at United Cup.

The World No. 9, however, also admitted that it was about time that the five-time Indian Wells Masters champion was allowed back into the country.

"I don't know, I feel like we are at a certain point where he should probably just be allowed into the country. But I don't make the rules, you know," he added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes