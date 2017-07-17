An ode to King Roger Federer: The undisputed tennis legend

It has been a year of renaissance for Federer; first the Australian Open crown and now the Wimbledon glory.

Roger Federer: The Return of the king

The year 2017 has been a comeback year to remember for the smoothest performer on earth – Roger Federer. The Basel-born 35-year-old was at his silken best as he gobbled up his eighth Wimbledon crown and also his 19th Grand Slam title to make history.

This year could be called the year of veterans as it has also seen Rafael Nadal and his ‘decima’ at the French Open fill up the pages of history. And now the Swiss legend, who is effortlessly defying age and signalling his intention of returning to Wimbledon once again next year to defend his crown, is making a feast across all forms of media.

“Nobody in the history of tennis ever played like Federer: his effortless mastery of his craft saw him match a ballet dancer-genius’ graceful, innovative, and passionate performance – it was all pure melody,” wrote the late tennis writer Nirmal Shekar some time last year.

The former Sports Editor of The Hindu had a special admiration for Federer and through his columns, he had opined that ‘Fedex’ would keep rolling until he himself calls it a day.

Quoting Nirmal has also become unavoidable when Federer continues to waltz on the tennis arena. No one can flip past Nirmal’s writings on tennis, especially what he wrote on Federer since the legend won his first Wimbledon title way back in 2003.

While appreciating the historic feat, we must also thank the legend Federer for rekindling the memories of the greatest Indian tennis writer.

Nirmal’s best line in one of his columns last year read, “Tennis is much less demanding physically – especially if you can play with the graceful, unmatched effortlessness of a Federer.”

And didn’t Federer picturise it perfectly when he rewrote history at the All England Club on Sunday?

Erasing records

Poetry on grass

Turning 36 next month, the elegant Swiss master erased the records of Pete Sampras and William Renshaw, both of whom had won seven times at this green venue. And not to forget he also matched Bjorn Borg’s achievement of 1976 by not conceding any sets on the road to glory.

No doubt Federer felated elated and emotional as this Grand Slam win came after a long drought since 2012. Five years without a Wimbledon title could have shaken anybody, but this man kept trying despite a knee injury, and the success story is there for all to see.

A pony-tailed Federer beating Pete Sampras in 2001 was a surprise story at the SW19 then. But the story went haywire when he crashed out in the first round the very next year.

When everybody thought that Federer was just a flash in the pan, he kick-started his legendary legacy winning at the All England Club in 2003, and followed that with his streak of title triumphs in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2009. Then came a break as his next came in 2012, and again he waited for five long years before this historic win. The legend has also won 93 career titles including 26 Masters, an Olympic silver and also the Davis Cup in 2014.

The collection of honours for Federer has been enormous. Imagine what it would have been had he not played during the era of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The Renaissance year

It all started with the Australian Open earlier this year

This has been a year of renaissance for the Swiss star, who began with a terrific Australian Open crown after recovering from his knee injury. And now, he has moved everyone off his lawn with the latest Wimbledon glory.

Smooth and cool as a cucumber, fantastic Federer is moving on from one stage to the other. And as many have remarked, this sensational star could well end up on top of the ATP rankings by this year end.

Meanwhile, among the wishes that flowed after the history-making episode at the All-England Club, there was a troll that caught the eye.

‘Troll Football’ compared Federer with football club Liverpool from 1990 to the present. The comparison was Liverpool having won 18 titles in 1990 as against zero of Federer, and Liverpool having not moved a bit from 1990, while Federer has won 19 Grand Slams.

This provides a touch of humour but at the same time exposes the grand progress of the Swiss legend. With the resilience exhibited by Federer, proving that he is ageless, it is certain that he will continue rewriting the history books.

Federer is already a legend now and will remain so forever. Long live ‘the undisputed king.’

