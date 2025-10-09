Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (8) Elena Rybakina
Date: October 10, 2025
Tournament: Wuhan Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center, Wuhan, China
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $3,654,963
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview
Three-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will take on eighth seed Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open 2025.
Sabalenka commenced her title defense with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 comeback win against Rebecca Sramkova to reach the third round, where 16th seed Liudmila Samsonova awaited her. The defending champion needed only one break of serve to seal the first set in her favor. She remained in charge of the proceedings in the next set as well, breaking her opponent's serve twice for a 6-3, 6-2 win.
Rybakina scored a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jaqueline Cristian to reach the third round, where she was up against last week's China Open finalist Linda Noskova. The former Wimbledon champion was on top of her opponent right from the first point of the match. A single break of serve in each set helped her register a 6-3, 6-4 victory.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head
Sabalenka leads Rybakina 7-5 in the head-to-head. The latter won their most recent meeting at the Cincinnati Open 2025 in straight sets.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina odds
(Odds via BetMGM)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina prediction
Both players produced a dominant display of tennis in the previous round against their respective opponents. Neither faced a break point, with Sabalenka losing 10 points on serve throughout the contest and Rybakina conceding 13 points on serve.
The two are familiar rivals and are set to lock horns for the 13th time. While Sabalenka has the upper hand in this match-up, all seven of her wins have come in three sets. While she initially dominated their matches on hardcourts, winning their first three duels, she has lost five of their last six meetings on the surface.
Rybakina brought an end to Sabalenka's title defense at the Cincinnati Open a couple of months ago, their most recent meeting. She now has the opportunity to do the same in Wuhan. The Belarusian was a little flat in their last encounter, going 0/5 on break points.
However, Sabalenka is a different beast in Wuhan. She's yet to lose a match here, going 19-0 at the venue so far. Starting with their encounter at the China Open 2023, neither player has tallied back-to-back wins over the other. If the pattern holds, then this will be Sabalenka's turn to triumph. She's also on an eight-match winning streak, dating back to her coronation at the US Open a few weeks ago. Coupled with her record in Wuhan, she will be favored to one-up Rybakina once again.
Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina betting tips
Tip 1: Aryna Sabalenka to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least one tie-break.
Tip 3: The match will have at least 28 games.