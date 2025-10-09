Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (8) Elena Rybakina

Date: October 10, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center, Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the Wuhan Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Three-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will take on eighth seed Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Sabalenka commenced her title defense with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 comeback win against Rebecca Sramkova to reach the third round, where 16th seed Liudmila Samsonova awaited her. The defending champion needed only one break of serve to seal the first set in her favor. She remained in charge of the proceedings in the next set as well, breaking her opponent's serve twice for a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Rybakina scored a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jaqueline Cristian to reach the third round, where she was up against last week's China Open finalist Linda Noskova. The former Wimbledon champion was on top of her opponent right from the first point of the match. A single break of serve in each set helped her register a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

Sabalenka leads Rybakina 7-5 in the head-to-head. The latter won their most recent meeting at the Cincinnati Open 2025 in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -160 +1.5 (-425) Over 22.5 (-110) Elena Rybakina +130 -1.5 (+250) Under 22.5 (-130)

Ad

(Odds via BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Elena Rybakina at the Wuhan Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players produced a dominant display of tennis in the previous round against their respective opponents. Neither faced a break point, with Sabalenka losing 10 points on serve throughout the contest and Rybakina conceding 13 points on serve.

Ad

The two are familiar rivals and are set to lock horns for the 13th time. While Sabalenka has the upper hand in this match-up, all seven of her wins have come in three sets. While she initially dominated their matches on hardcourts, winning their first three duels, she has lost five of their last six meetings on the surface.

Rybakina brought an end to Sabalenka's title defense at the Cincinnati Open a couple of months ago, their most recent meeting. She now has the opportunity to do the same in Wuhan. The Belarusian was a little flat in their last encounter, going 0/5 on break points.

Ad

However, Sabalenka is a different beast in Wuhan. She's yet to lose a match here, going 19-0 at the venue so far. Starting with their encounter at the China Open 2023, neither player has tallied back-to-back wins over the other. If the pattern holds, then this will be Sabalenka's turn to triumph. She's also on an eight-match winning streak, dating back to her coronation at the US Open a few weeks ago. Coupled with her record in Wuhan, she will be favored to one-up Rybakina once again.

Ad

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina betting tips

Tip 1: Aryna Sabalenka to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least one tie-break.

Tip 3: The match will have at least 28 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More