Astana Open 2022 final: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (4/WC) Novak Djokovic.

Date: October 9, 2022.

Tournament: Astana Open 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Astana, Kazakhstan.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $1,900,000.

Match timing: Not before 4:30 pm local time, 10:30 am GMT, 6:30 am and 4 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Laver Cup.

World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on 21-time Major champion Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2022 Astana Open on Sunday.

Tsitsipas scored straight set wins over Mikhail Kukushkin, Luca Nardi and Hubert Hurkacz to make the semifinals. He was up against fellow top 10 player Andrey Rublev in the last four.

Rublev secured a break of serve in the very first game of the match and after a hold of his own, led by 2-0. Tsitsipas had his chances to get back on serve, even when the Russian served for the opener at 5-4, but fumbled every time as he went on to lose the first set.

The two remained solid on serve for most of the second set. With Rublev serving to stay in the set at 5-4, Tsitsipas made his move. The Greek managed to break his opponent's serve and clinched the set in the process.

Rublev held a couple of break points for a 3-2 lead in the deciding set, but Tsitsipas fought them off for a hold of serve. The Greek then claimed the last three games of the set to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and reach his sixth final of the season.

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Djokovic defeated Cristian Garin, Botic van de Zandschulp and Karen Khachanov to reach the semifinals, where he took on Daniil Medvedev. The Russian drew first blood as he snagged a break in the fifth game of the first set to go 3-2 up.

Djokovic wrestled back that break immediately to tie the score, but Medvedev managed to break the Serb's serve yet again to lead 4-3. He managed to keep his nose in front this time and went on to capture the opening set.

The duo defended their serve quite well in the second set, which then went into a tie-break. Djokovic had a 4-1 lead, but Medvedev clawed his way back into the match to make it 5-5. The Serb eventually gained the upper hand and managed to grab the set to level the proceedings at a set apiece.

Unfortunately, Medvedev was unable to continue after this point as he sustained an injury, sending Djokovic into his fifth final of the year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head

The two have faced off nine times previously, with Djokovic leading 7-2 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter in the final of the Italian Open in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas +275 -1.5 (+500) Over 21.5 (-135) Novak Djokovic -350 +1.5 (-1100) Under 21.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic prediction

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Italian Open.

Djokovic is currently on an eight-match winning streak and is gunning for his 90th career title. Tsitsipas has lost to the Serb six times in a row, with his last win over him coming in 2019. The Greek's record in the final of the ATP 500 events are concerning as well, having lost all eight of them so far.

Djokovic dealt with Medvedev quite well in the semifinals. He mixed in drop shots and lobs while executing his shots from the baseline in a commanding manner. Tsitispas has served really well this week and will need to keep it up to stand a chance in the final. The Serb is one of the best returners on the tour and even a minor stumble will be hard to recover from.

Djokovic seems to be in the zone at the moment and it's tough to see Tsitsipas, or rather anyone, stopping him when he's playing like this.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

