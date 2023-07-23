Atlanta Open 2023: Gael Monfils vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: Gael Monfils vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Date: July 24, 2023

Tournament: Atlanta Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Atlanta, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $737,170

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Gael Monfils vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview

Wildcard Gael Monfils will open his campaign at the Atlanta Open against unseeded Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis on Monday.

World No. 315 Monfils - back from a long injury layoff - has played only five matches this year. The 36-year-old's only win of the season came in the first round at Roland Garros two months ago.

After starting his season at Indian Wells, Monfils stumbled in the opening round at four tournaments (Indian Wells, Miami, Banja Luka, Lyon) before getting off the mark in Paris.

Having withdrawn from his second-round match against Holger Rune at Roland Garros because of a wrist injury, Monfils is now ready to return to tour in Atlanta, where he's making his tournament debut. This is his first hardcourt match of the season - third overall - since Miami.

Meanwhile, the 88th-ranked Kokkinakis is 11-9 in 2023 and also played his last match on tour at Roland Garros - where he made the third round. The 27-year-old Australian's only semifinal of the season came at the start of the year at Adelaide 2.

However, he has had success on the Challenger Tour, winning the title in Manama and reaching the quarterfinals in Cagliari. Kokkinakis is winless in two previous appearances at Atlanta (2022 and 2018).

Gael Monfils vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head

Monfils won his lone meeting with Kokkinakis in the Adelaide 1 semifinals last year in straight sets.

Gael Monfils vs Thanasi Kokkinakis odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Gael Monfils Thanasi Kokkinakis

The odds will be updated when they release.

Gael Monfils vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction

Kokkinakis is seeking his first win in Atlanta.

Both Monfils and Kokkinakis like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, Monfils, blessed with elite athleticism, has the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourts, where he has a 346-180 record and ten titles. Kokkinakis, meanwhile, is 46-54 on the surface, where he has won one title.

Nevertheless, the deciding factor could be Monfils' lack of court time this year. Expect Kokkinakis to make the Frenchman's return to action an unfruitful one.

Pick: Kokkinakis in straight sets