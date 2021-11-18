ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (10) Cameron Norrie

Date: 19 November 2021

Tournament: Nitto ATP Finals 2021

Round: Round robin (Green Group)

Venue: Turin, Italy

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $7,250,000

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie preview

Top seed Novak Djokovic will look to extend his winning streak to seven matches when he takes on 10th seed Cameron Norrie in the ATP Finals ón Friday.

The Serb is pursuing his sixth title at the season-ending championships, which would move him level with Roger Federer's record. The 20-time Grand Slam champion entered the event on the back of winning the Paris Masters, where he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Djokovic began his ATP Finals campaign with a 7-6(4), 6-2 win over eighth seed Casper Ruud. The World No. 1 looked equally impressive in his second group match where he clawed his way back from an early deficit to record a commanding 6-3, 6-2 win over fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

With the win, his 50th of the season, the World No. 1 secured a spot in the semifinals of the season-ending championships for the 10th time in his career.

Cameron Norrie celebrates winning a point against Casper Ruud at the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals

Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, replaced Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Green Group after the Greek withdrew due to an elbow injury. The Brit, the second alternate in Turin, enjoyed a career-best season in 2021, winning two titles, including the Indian Wells Masters.

Norrie's first match at the prestigious season-ender didn't go the way he would have liked. The southpaw squandered a first-set lead to fall 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 to Casper Ruud.

The loss ended the 26-year-old's hopes of making the semifinals, but he will be eager to give a good account of himself against Djokovic in his final match of what has been a phenomenal season.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Novak Djokovic in action at the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals

By virtue of his ranking, stellar form and experience at the ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic is the heavy favorite to come through this match. However, the Serb might be tested by the feisty Brit.

Norrie's solid first serve has been a driving force behind his success over the past few months and Djokovic will have to work hard to make inroads.

The Brit's flat backhand also works well on quick courts. But holding his own against a player of Djokovic's caliber will be incredibly difficult. The Serb, on his part, will look to target Norrie's weaker wing -- his forehand -- with and break it down.

Norrie will also find it hard to deal with Djokovic's serve, which has produced 24 aces so far in two matches. Although the Brit may put up a fight, the Serb has far too much firepower and should be able to come away with a relatively straightforward win.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

