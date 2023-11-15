ATP Finals 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (9) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: Thursday, November 16

Tournament: ATP Finals 2023

Round: Round Robin

Venue: Pala Alpitour, Turin

Category: ATP Finals

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €15,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime | India - Sony/MSM

Novak Djokovic vs Hurbert Hurkacz preview

Djokovic is coming off a loss in his last match.

Top seed Novak Djokovic will take on first alternate Hubert Hurkacz in his third round-robin match of the season-ending ATP Finals at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

World No. 1 Djokovic is coming off a third-set tiebreak loss to local boy Jannik Sinner in his last match. It was the 36-year-old's first loss in 19 matches, since losing to Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set Wimbledon final, as he dropped to 52-6 on the season.

In a tough 12-game opening set, Sinner won nine straight points to edge out the defending champion and draw first blood. The Serb hit back by taking the second set in a tiebreak to draw parity.

Sinner surged ahead 4-2 before relinquishing the break. However, the Italian reasserted his ascendancy in the contest - dropping just two games in the ensuing tiebreak - to move to 2-0 in the Green Group.

Earlier, Djokovic went the distance in his campaign opener against Holger Rune, which confirmed a record-extending eighth year-end No. 1 finish.

Meanwhile, the ninth-ranked Hurkacz has stepped in after No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas retired trailing 2-1 in his second match against Rune. The 26-year-old is 45-23 in 2023 after losing in the Paris quarterfinal to eventual finalist Grigor Dimitrov.

Hurkacz was coming off a final loss in Basel the previous week, having won the Shanghai Masters title last month. It was his second Masters 1000 title of the year and second title of 2023, having triumphed in Marseille.

Having gone 0-3 on his ATP Finals debut in 2021, Hurkacz will seek to get off the mark at the year-end event.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Djokovic holds a perfect 6-0 record against Hurkacz, dropping three sets, including 2-0 on hardcourt. The pair's last clash was in the fourth round at Wimbledon this year, where the Serb reached the final.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Novak Djokovic Hubert Hurkacz

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Hubert Hurkacz is looking to get off the mark at the ATP Finals.

Both Djokovic and Hurkacz are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game end there.

Djokovic is one of the sport's best returners and has a formidable all-court game. Although he isn't as big a server or hitter of the ball as Hurkacz, the Serb has few conceivable weaknesses in his game.

Moreover, Djokovic has a perfect record against Hurkacz, which gives him a distinct mental edge. Expect the trend to continue as the Serb seeks a place in the last four.

Of course, even a defeat will take him through if Sinner goes 3-0 in the group by beating Rune. Djokovic, though, will be eliminated if he beats Hurkacz in three sets and Rune beats Sinner. The Serb will also miss out if he loses to Hurkacz and Rune beats Sinner.

Nevertheless, expect Djokovic to avoid such complications by winning in straight sets, which he's likely to do.

Pick: Djokovic in straight sets

