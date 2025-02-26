ATX Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz

Date: February 26, 2025

Tournament: ATX Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Westwood Country Club, Austin, Texas, USA

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $275,094

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Pegula vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz preview

In Picture: Jessica Pegula (Getty)

Top seed Jessica Pegula will take on Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain in the second round of the 2025 ATX Open. Pegula's 2025 season began strongly as the American reached the Adelaide International final, where she lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 to Madison Keys.

The World No. 4 also had a decent run at the Qatar Open, reaching the quarterfinals, losing 6-4, 1-6, 1-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova. Pegula has suffered some unexpected defeats in the season, such as a third-round loss to Olga Danilovic at the Australian Open and losing to Linda Noskova at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

At the ATX Open, the top seed began her campaign with a win over Arantxa Rus in the first round. She was ahead 6-3, 3-2 when her Dutch opponent retired from the match.

Nuria Parrizas Diaz has not had a great start to the 2025 season. The Spaniard had no main draw wins under her belt coming into the ATX Open. Her best result came at a challenger event in Canberra, where she reached the semifinals, losing 2-6, 2-6 to Aoi Ito.

On the main Tour, Parrizas Diaz had first-round exits at the Australian Open and the Hobart International and failed to qualify for the main draw at the Linz Open. At the ATX Open, the Spaniard got her first win of the season, winning 6-2, 6-4 against American wildcard opponent Malaika Rapolu in the first round.

Jessica Pegula vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz head-to-head

Pegula has a 1-0 record against Parrizas Diaz. The only time these two players met, the American won 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the 2022 Australian Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -1400 TBD TBD Nuria Parrizas Diaz +700 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Nuria Parrizas Diaz prediction

Pegula has reached 12 hardcourt finals in her career, with an overall 68 percent win ratio on the surface. She has five titles on the surface, including two WTA 1000 titles. Her last hardcourt title was at the Canadian Open last year, winning 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 against Amanda Anisimova in the final.

Parrizas Diaz has no titles on the WTA Tour. However, the Spaniard has been a prolific player on the ITF and the Challenger Tours. She has two hardcourt titles on the Challenger Tour and 20 hardcourt titles on the ITF Circuit.

Pegula being the top seed and a more proven player will be the overwhelming favorite for the upcoming match.

Pick- Pegula to win in straight sets

