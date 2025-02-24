ATX Open 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (5) McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally
Tournament: ATX Open
Round: First round (Round of 32)
Venue: Westwood Country Club, Austin, Texas
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize money: $275,094
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally preview
Third seed McCartney Kessler won her maiden title on tour at the Tennis in the Land event last year. She's made an optimistic start to the season by amassing eight wins from 13 matches, including a title-winning run in the Hobart International. She outfoxed Elise Mertens in straight sets to lift the title in Hobart, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.
The American enters Austin on the back of a third-round exit in the Dubai Tennis Championships. After hard-fought wins over Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff, she struggled to make her mark against Karolina Muchova. The Czech defeated her in a close three-set bout, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(5).
Meanwhile, Caty McNally seldom played on the main tour last year. She secured a title-winning run at the ITF W50 event in Tampa, which was her best result on the women's circuit.
The American will enter Austin after early exits in the Australian Open and the ITF W75 event in Rome. She was eliminated by Varvara Gracheva in the first round of the Australian Open, 6-3, 6-4.
McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally odds
Odds will be updated when available.
McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally prediction
McCartney Kessler will be high on confidence after a brilliant performance at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She took out the third seed Coco Gauff and also made light work of the Qatar Open winner Amanda Anisimova. The American has a formidable all-around game and high tactical acumen on the court.
Caty McNally, on the contrary, has played very little tennis in the last 18 months. The youngster needs to get up to speed to find her A-game on Tour and challenge the best players in her division. She likes to use her forehand to good effect and has a decent all-around game.
Kessler is among the top five seeds in Austin and one of the favorites to make a deep run. She is starting to reap the benefits of her hard work, blossoming into a top player on tour. The fifth seed should be able to power through to the second round and begin with a win on Tuesday.
Pick: Kessler to win in straight sets.