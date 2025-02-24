ATX Open 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (5) McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally

Tournament: ATX Open

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Westwood Country Club, Austin, Texas

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $275,094

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally preview

Kessler celebrates a point in the Qatar Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Third seed McCartney Kessler won her maiden title on tour at the Tennis in the Land event last year. She's made an optimistic start to the season by amassing eight wins from 13 matches, including a title-winning run in the Hobart International. She outfoxed Elise Mertens in straight sets to lift the title in Hobart, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

Ad

Trending

The American enters Austin on the back of a third-round exit in the Dubai Tennis Championships. After hard-fought wins over Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff, she struggled to make her mark against Karolina Muchova. The Czech defeated her in a close three-set bout, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(5).

McNally in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Caty McNally seldom played on the main tour last year. She secured a title-winning run at the ITF W50 event in Tampa, which was her best result on the women's circuit.

Ad

The American will enter Austin after early exits in the Australian Open and the ITF W75 event in Rome. She was eliminated by Varvara Gracheva in the first round of the Australian Open, 6-3, 6-4.

McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games McCartney Kessler Caty McNally

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

McCartney Kessler vs Caty McNally prediction

Kessler plays a backhand in the Qatar Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

McCartney Kessler will be high on confidence after a brilliant performance at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She took out the third seed Coco Gauff and also made light work of the Qatar Open winner Amanda Anisimova. The American has a formidable all-around game and high tactical acumen on the court.

Ad

Caty McNally, on the contrary, has played very little tennis in the last 18 months. The youngster needs to get up to speed to find her A-game on Tour and challenge the best players in her division. She likes to use her forehand to good effect and has a decent all-around game.

Kessler is among the top five seeds in Austin and one of the favorites to make a deep run. She is starting to reap the benefits of her hard work, blossoming into a top player on tour. The fifth seed should be able to power through to the second round and begin with a win on Tuesday.

Pick: Kessler to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback