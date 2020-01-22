Australian Open 2020 2nd round: Serena Williams vs Tamara Zidansek, where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Published Jan 22, 2020

Second-round action begins at the Australian Open on Day 3 and there are two big matches lined up for the night session at the Rod Laver Arena.

In the men's section, Roger Federer takes on Filip Krajinovic while Serena Williams will be up against Slovenian, Tamara Zidansek.

Unlike sister Venus who fell to Coco Gauff, Serena Williams made short work of Anastasia Potapova in the first round - the Russian was literally blown away in less than an hour and failed to trouble the veteran who is aiming for her 24th Grand Slam title.

The 38-year-old American was in prime form en route to winning the Auckland Open as well, and although Zidansek was fluent in her first-round match getting against past Han Na-lae with ease, the Slovenian will need to come with an inspired performance to make a match out of the second-round fixture against an in-form and unrelenting Williams.

Serena failed to get past the quarterfinals last year, but won the Australian Open trophy as recently as 2017, while the 22-year-old Zidansek made it to the second round at Melbourne Park last year and will need nothing short of a miracle to better her 2019 performance.

Here is all you need to know about the Australian Open 2020 schedule:

Tournament Name: Australian Open 2020

Date: January 20 - February 2, 2020

Category: Grand Slam

Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: A$ 71,000,000

Time: Serena Williams vs Tamara Zidansek on Rod Laver Arena at approx 1-30 p.m IST on 22 January 2020

Where to watch Australian Open 2020?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 (matches with Hindi commentary)

Live stream details for Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The matches can also be streamed live on SonyLiv.

For regular updates and match highlights, stay tuned to Australian Open TV