Australian Open 2022 Day 1: Men's singles prediction

The schedule for Day 1 of the 2022 Australian Open is finally out. 64 of the 128 players in the men's singles category will play their first round fixture on Monday, 17 January.

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev will begin his campaign at Margaret Court Arena in the first night session slot. Meanwhile, 2009 champion Rafael Nadal will play in the final day session slot at Rod Laver Arena.

The entire first half of the draw will be played across 16 courts, starting at 11 am local time (5:30 am IST, 12:00 am GMT). Without further ado, here are the predictions for some key men's singles matches on Day 1 of the 2022 Australian Open:

#1 Rafael Nadal vs Marcus Giron

The World No. 6 will begin the quest for his 21st Grand Slam against World No. 66 Marcus Giron. The two have never faced each other on the ATP circuit before, but this should be a Nadal victory without too much trouble.

Giron played only one match in preparation for the Australian Open, a loss against Ricardas Berankis in the Melbourne Summer Set 1. Nadal also played in the same tournament and went on to win his first ATP title in 2022.

Predicted winner: Rafael Nadal.

#2 Matteo Berrettini vs Brandon Nakashima

World No. 7 Matteo Berrettini will take on World No. 68 Brandon Nakashima at Margaret Court Arena. This is the first meeting between the two players, but the Italian will go in as the clear favorite.

Predicted winner: Matteo Berrettini.

#3 Hubert Hurkacz vs Egor Gerasimov

World No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz should not have too much trouble disposing off World No. 106 Egor Gerasimov. The Pole won their only ever meeting on the ATP Tour (first round at the 2021 US Open) and is expected to repeat a straight-sets victory once more.

Hubert Hurkacz Updates



Meanwhile he was practicing with Daniil Medvedev today.

—

W 1. rundzie Australian Open 2022 rywalem Huberta będzie Białorusin Egor Gerasimov.



In a rematch of USO R1, Hubert will face Egor Gerasimov in the first round of @AustralianOpen. Meanwhile he was practicing with Daniil Medvedev today.

Predicted winner: Hubert Hurkacz.

#4 Denis Shapovalov vs Laslo Djere

Denis Shapovalov begins his campaign against Laslo Djere on Day 1 of the Australian Open

World No. 14 Denis Shapovalov beat World No. 52 Laslo Djere in their only previous meeting in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Geneva Open. He is likely to dole out a similar result at the John Cain Arena.

Predicted winner: Denis Shapovalov.

#5 Sam Querrey vs Lorenzo Sonego

World No. 27 Lorenzo Sonego played World No. 105 Sam Querrey in the first round of the 2021 Australian Open as well. Just like last time, Sonego can be expected to come out the winner in straight sets once again.

Predicted winner: Lorenzo Sonego.

#6 Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Altmaier

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev is the overwhelming favorite against World No. 91 Daniel Altmaier, who lost both his opening matches prior to the Australian Open. The two have never played each other before, but the German should begin the quest for his first Grand Slam without a hiccup.

Predicted winner: Alexander Zverev.

#7 Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda

Sebastian Korda faces Cameron Norrie in a blockbuster first-round match at the Australian Open

In one of the fixtures of the tournament, World No. 12 Cameron Norrie will lock horns with World No. 40 Sebastian Korda at the Kia Arena. Their previous fixture was won by the American, but the Brit has improved by leaps and bounds since then.

Russell Fuller @russellcfuller Cameron Norrie is the only British player on the opening day schedule, and will play Seb Korda on the new Kia Arena court at about 5am GMT.

Tuesday should be fun .. six Brits in action. Cameron Norrie is the only British player on the opening day schedule, and will play Seb Korda on the new Kia Arena court at about 5am GMT. Tuesday should be fun .. six Brits in action.

Korda has not played in 2022 so far due to contracting a COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, Norrie lost all three of his matches in the 2022 ATP Cup. Although both will be keen to shake off their rusty start to the year, the World No. 12 is the marginal favorite.

Predicted winner: Cameron Norrie, by the barest of margins.

#8 Reilly Opelka vs Kevin Anderson

World No. 25 Reilly Opelka won his previous fixture against World No. 101 Kevin Anderson six years ago. Opelka can be counted on to beat the aging South African at the Australian Open with relative ease.

Predicted winner: Reilly Opelka.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra