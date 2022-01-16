Australian Open 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (17) Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens.

Date: 18 January 2022.

Tournament: Australian Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $75,000,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport.

Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens preview

Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens will clash in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday. It promises to be a blockbuster battle between the two US Open champions.

The 19-year-old had a fairytale run in New York last September, becoming the first qualifier to taste Slam glory in the Open Era. Raducanu has been the toast of the tennis universe since then, attracting major sponsorship deals from multiple brands.

However, the British teenager hasn't managed to live up to the expectations on the court since her US Open triumph. In four tournaments, the World No. 18 has reached a solitary quarterfinal while losing her opening match in the other three.

That included a first-round drubbing at the hands of Elena Rybakina in Sydney, where she managed to win just one game.

It was Raducanu's first match since testing positive for COVID-19 in December on her trip to Abu Dhabi for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. The subsequent isolation robbed the Brit of precious time to practice, which was reflected in her insipid performance against Rybakina.

It now remains to be seen if the youngster can get her confidence back ahead of the Australian Open.

Stephens strikes the ball at the BNP Paribas Open

Sloane Stephens, meanwhile, showed signs of resurgence last year during the clay swing. She made the semifinals in Parma, quarterfinals in Charleston and the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Aside from that, she didn't do much of note barring a few occasional upsets.

The 2017 US Open champion didn't get a chance to play any warm-up events prior to the Australian Open due to her wedding on New Year's Day.

Despite her lack of match practice, the American remains a dangerous prospect at a tournament where she has made the semifinals before. If Stephens finds her range, she could be too hot to handle for the young Raducanu.

Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

Raducanu and Stephens have never squared off on the tour before, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens prediction

Stephens looks pumped up during a match at the BNP Paribas Open

Both players are known for their speed and silky smooth strokes but could also collapse into a heap of errors on an off day.

Stephens, for one, remains as unpredictable as ever. She has lost to much lower-ranked opponents but still possesses the ability to cause upsets when she is on song.

If her best version turns up, Raducanu could be in a spot of bother. The Brit's fitness and stamina might have taken a hit in the aftermath of her COVID-19 infection. The American will look to expose that by making Raducanu move all over the court.

However, if Stephens herself lacks precision on her serve and groundstrokes, the Brit could fancy her chances.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sloane Stephens to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra