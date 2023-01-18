Australian Open 2023: Casper Ruud vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: 19 January 2023.

Tournament: Australian Open 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Prize Money: A$76,500,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Casper Ruud vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Casper Ruud in action at the United Cup

Second seed Casper Ruud will face Jenson Brooksby in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday (January 19).

Ruud started the 2023 season at the United Cup where he represented Norway. The 24-year-old won his first match of the tournament 6-3, 6-2 against Thiago Monteiro before losing 6-4, 6-4 against Matteo Berrettini.

The Norwegian then entered the ASB Classic as the top seed and suffered a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) defeat in his first match against Laslo Djere. Ruud was seeded second at the Australian Open and booked his place in the second round by beating Tomas Machac 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Jenson Brooksby started his 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland and beat Fabio Fognini 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-3 before defeating Diego Schwartzman to enter the quarterfinals.

Here, the American won a tightly-contested match 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) to set up a semi-final clash against second seed Cameron Norrie. The Brit beat him 6-3, 6-4 to book his place in the final.

Brooksby then entered the Australian Open and faced Christopher O'Connell in the first round. He came back from a set down to beat the Aussie 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 and book his place in the second round.

Casper Ruud vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Ruud leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Brooksby, having beaten him 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of last season's Italian Open.

Casper Ruud vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Casper Ruud -275 -1.5 (-155) Over 37.5 (-110) Jenson Brooksby +210 +1.5 (+110) Under 37.5 (-125)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Casper Ruud vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Ruud will enter the match as the favorite to win but Brooksby should not be written off as he is capable of giving the Norwegian a run for his money if he is at his best.

The World No. 3 produced a fine service performance in his first-round match, serving 11 aces and winning 60 out of 87 points on his first serve while claiming 33 out of 46 on his second. He also hit 55 winners while producing 30 unforced errors.

Ruud has incredible defensive skills but has adopted a more aggressive style lately. He will also look to make the most out of his serve and solid forehand.

Brooksby hit 41 winners in his first-round match while accumulating 20 unforced errors. The American is a counterpuncher and has a very high rally tolerance. His ability to disguise his shots and on-court movement will also come in handy.

While Brooksby is capable of putting up a tough fight, Ruud should be able to win the match and book his place in the third round of the Australian Open.

Pick: Ruud to win in four sets.

