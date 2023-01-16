Australian Open 2023 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Baena, Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini

The 2023 Australian Open will head into Day 2 on Tuesday (January 17) as the remaining 64 of the 128 players from the men's singles category who were not in action on the opening day will play their first-round fixture.

Several top-seeded players, including Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune, will be in action on the second day. However, all eyes will be on nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic as the Serb makes his return to the Grand Slam Down Under after a year-long break.

Without further ado, here are the predictions for some key men's singles fixtures on Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open:

#1 Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray

Thirteenth seed Matteo Berrettini will play against veteran Andy Murray in what will be a highly anticipated first-round clash on Tuesday. The Italian started the new season on a good note, winning a few matches in the United Cup. However, his consecutive defeats in the last two fixtures of the tournament is concerning.

Meanwhile, Murray has registered no wins so far in 2023, enduring a straight-sets loss at the Adelaide International 1 against eventual runner-up Sebastian Korda in the first round. Even though the Brit is much more experienced, the Italian enters the match as the favorite owing to his recent form.

Predicted winner: Matteo Berrettini

#2 Andrey Rublev vs Dominic Thiem

Andrey Rublev has faced Dominic Thiem on six occasions before and it is the Russian who has a slight edge over the Austrian in their head-to-head, which stands at 4-2 as of now.

Both are in the midst of a rough patch and will be hoping to turn things around when they meet at the Australian Open. Thiem is capable of pulling a surprise on the fifth seed but considering the tricky conditions in Melbourne, Rublev is likely to emerge victorious.

Predicted winner: Andrey Rublev

#3 Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Fabio Fognini

Thanasi Kokkinakis' ability in singles has not been as impressive as what he has done in doubles recently. However, the Australian made a convincing run in the Adelaide International 2, where he went on to reach the semifinals, beating Andrey Rublev along the way.

His opponent, Fabio Fognini, is yet another player who has not shown much prowess in the singles as of late. It will be a hard test for both to crack but considering the current form Kokkinakis is in, he might well outclass the Italian on Tuesday.

Predicted winner: Thanasi Kokkinakis

#4 Casper Ruud vs Tomas Machac

Casper Ruud enters the 2023 Australian Open as one of the favorites and his quest for the title starts with a fixture against Czech player Tomas Machac.

Despite Casper Ruud having a rough start to 2023 losing out in the first round of the ASB Classic, he is likely to be the clear winner in this first-round match against an opponent he should comfortably outclass.

Predicted winner: Casper Ruud.

#5 Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open Previews

Novak Djokovic's return to Melbourne Park commences with a fixture against Roberto Carballes Baena. The recent Adelaide International 1 trophy has only helped reassure the Serb's fans ahead of his campaign at the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, his opponent was last seen in action at the Maharashtra Open, where he endured a second-round exit. This should be a Djokovic victory without too much trouble.

Predicted winner: Novak Djokovic

#6 Alexander Zverev vs Juan Pablo Varillas

Alexander Zverev's competitive return to the main tour since the 2022 French Open will be looked up by tennis fans all over the world. He has a rather easy task at hand on Tuesday when he faces Juan Pablo Varillas. However, the lack of game time for the German is a concern.

Considering the superior prowess that Zverev has over his opponent, he should be able to make it across the first round of the Australian Open.

Predicted winner: Alexander Zverev

#7 Holger Rune vs Filip Krajinovic

Holger Rune's monumental rise to the top over the past few months has been nothing short of sensational. It is to be seen how the young Dane will adapt and perform in the awkward conditions of Melbourne.

World No. 54 Filip Krajinovic, meanwhile, has not looked pretty convincing off late, enduring a quarterfinal exit at the Maharashtra Open. It should be an easy win for the in-form Rune on Tuesday.

Predicted winner: Holger Rune

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes