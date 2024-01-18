Match Details

Fixture: (19) Cameron Norrie vs (11) Casper Ruud

Tournament: Australian Open 2024

Round: Third Round

Date: Sunday, January 21

Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: A$86,500,000

Live Telecast: North America - Tennis Channel, ESPN | Europe- Eurosport, Servas TV | Asia Pacific & Oceania - Channel 9, Tennis Channel | Africa - Super Sport, beIN Sports.

Cameron Norrie vs. Casper Ruud preview

Nineteenth seed Cameron Norrie of Great Britain will take on 11th seed Casper Ruud of Norway in the third round of the Australian Open. Both are yet to win a Grand Slam despite having come close on a few occasions.

Norrie, who is a former Wimbledon semifinalist, won his first-round match against Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru 6-4 6-4 6-2. He did not have to toil hard in that match, but dodged a bullet against the unseeded Giulio Zeppieri of Italy in the second round, coming from two sets down to win 3-6 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 6-4.

Ruud, meanwhile, outplayed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain in the first round 6-1 6-3 6-1. However, he had to battle hard in his second-round match against Max Purcell of Australia, winning 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 7-6(7) in a pulsating encounter.

The 25-year-old Norwegian played better during key moments against Purcell to eke out a win and reach the third round of the Australian Open.

Cameron Norrie vs. Casper Ruud head-to-head

The two players have played each other three times, with Ruud leading the head-to-head 3-0. All those matches, incidentally, took place on hard courts.

Cameron Norrie vs. Casper Ruud prediction

Ruud has served extremely well in his first two matches, firing a total of 33 aces so far. However, Norrie could potentially be a bad match-up for him, as the Brit’s crosscourt forehand will be directed at his weaker backhand.

Ruud’s fate in the match will hinge on how well he plays his backhand. His down-the-line backhand, aimed at Norrie’s backhand, will be an important shot on Sunday, as the latter himself does not have a very powerful backhand.

Ruud’s slightly better serve and forehand gives him the edge in the match. Norrie might have to come to the net frequently to utilize his volleying skills and put some pressure on Ruud. However, the Norwegian should be able to secure the win.

Pick: Ruud to win in five sets.